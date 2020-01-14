advertisement

It is becoming one of the fastest growing holiday trends – people choose to visit distant destinations in a solo adventure without friends and family accompanying them.

Solo travel accounted for about 18% of all vacation bookings in the past year, according to travel experts, and that number is expected to increase in the future.

So why are more people choosing to go on a solo vacation?

advertisement

In a survey by the Solo Traveler website, nearly 60% of people who traveled solo in 2018 said they wanted to see more people and didn’t want to be held in waiting for family and friends to join them .

The other main reasons were to have interests that were different from those of friends or partners, to want to build self-confidence through a sense of independence, and to simply do what they wanted when they wanted.

However, many solo travelers do not want to organize all aspects of their trip themselves or do not have the confidence to travel completely alone.

And that’s where Just You comes in. If you are passionate about seeing the world and love the idea of ​​sharing new experiences with like-minded people, then Just You Vacations are for you.

Just You offers over 130 guided vacations in over 60 countries in Europe and around the world – all you do is decide where you want to go (and pack!) And Just You takes care of the details so you can sit back, relax and be assured that everything is taken care of.

© Shutterstock

Go out in search of the Northern Lights.

A Just You reservation includes so many things: your flights and transfers abroad, a friendly airport representative to meet you (in the main airports of the United Kingdom), a double or twin room for you (no extra charge) simple), daily breakfast (as well as many other meals), a welcome meeting, free use of airport lounges (if traveling outside of Europe) and an organizer of expert trips helped by local guides.

And all of that is backed up by their fantastic guarantees, including guaranteed departures, price promise and price matching.

You can also book with confidence knowing that all vacations are financially secure.

You will get to know your fellow travelers during our welcome meeting and you can dine in a group every day if you wish, or you can choose to do your own thing.

© Shutterstock

Visit New York’s Big Apple.

Their guided vacation is also rich in incredible experiences, so you can share those moments with your group, as well as enjoy free time to explore on your own if you wish.

One of the many reasons why Just You was voted the best single vacation company for the second year in a row at the 2019 British Travel Awards!

And here’s another: whether you’re enjoying a city break, exploring distant places, admiring breathtaking sites or just wanting to relax and unwind, Just You offers tailored guided tours, with many departures from airports. from Glasgow or Edinburgh.

© Shutterstock

Explore the magnificent Italian coast.

You can explore the historic sites and countryside of the Cilento coast in Italy; admire the splendours of Spain and its emblematic cities; visit the city that never sleeps, New York; or observe spectacular wildlife (as well as the northern lights) while traveling in Iceland.

Other destinations include the intriguing Cuba, the beautiful Istrian coast of Croatia, vibrant Dubai and much more.

So many people who travel solo with Just You choose to do it over and over again.

The only problem you will have is going back on vacation with your loved ones!

Holidays with Just You

Browse our dedicated Just You Solo Holidays section on our website here.

advertisement