Traveling the world, taking a look at a fantastic vacation, here are 20 wonderful destinations to consider for 2020.

1. Portugal – The Lisbon coast

© Shutterstock

Tower of Belém, Lisbon.

The magnificent coast of Lisbon in Portugal is an ideal European escape destination.

By staying along the coast in the seaside resort of Cascais or Estoril, beautiful Lisbon is easily accessible.

Famous hilly, overlooking the Tagus, the city has a lot to offer.

Something of a food destination, salted cod and fried squid rings are local favorites.

Diving into the history of the city, Lisbon is one of the great European capitals.

Traces of the priceless roots of the city’s trading post can be found everywhere, especially during a visit to the city’s old cobblestone district.

Descending towards the water’s edge, the magnificent tower of Belém has already served as the city’s first line of defense, serving as a watchtower along the river and in the Atlantic Ocean.

2. The Baltic States

© Shutterstock

Gdansk, Poland.

The famous Baltic cities are a cruise favorite.

Easily accessible from the North Sea, the shores of the Baltic are home to some of the oldest port cities in the world.

On a journey through the waters of the Baltic, memorable cities include the Danish capital Copenhagen, Berlin and the historic city of Gdansk in Poland.

3. Malta and Gozo

© Shutterstock

Village of Marsaxlokk, Malta.

The sunny island of Malta and its small neighbor Gozo are two sparkling jewels in the heart of the Mediterranean.

Offering lots of sun, sea, sand and unique charm, visitors looking for more of their time on the island should look no further than the history of Valletta, the beauty of the Three Cities and the formerly fortified town of Mdina.

Nestled on the coast of Gozo, Dwerja Bay and the Inland Sea are major snorkeling destinations.

4. Dubrovnik

© Shutterstock

Dubrovnik, Croatia.

Another gem of the Adriatic, the port city of Dubrovnik is another extremely popular European escape destination.

Rich with a renowned history, Dubrovnik is only the beginning of your adventure.

Taking the vivid blue waters of the Adriatic, sailing to the magnificent Elaphiti Islands and traveling inland to the fjord-like bay of Montenegro, Kotor, are two great vacation highlights.

5. South Korea

© Shutterstock

Seoul, South Korea.

Traveling the world in South Korea, the famous “Land of the Morning Calm”, is a treasure trove of traditions, customs, spectacular monuments and hilly landscapes of long standing.

The incredible cities of Seoul and Busan are ultra-modern; each with its own hidden ancient monuments found among the advanced skyscrapers with the Gyeongbokgung Palace in Seoul, a symbol of the country, a must-see experience.

Travel in the footsteps of the country’s fascinating history, other destinations impatiently, including the Korean Demilitarized Zone (DMZ), separating the north and the south, and the breathtaking open spaces welcoming visitors to the national park from Seoraksan.

6. India

© Shutterstock

Ranthambhore Tiger, India.

The ideal itinerary for travelers looking for an appropriate introduction to a fascinating country, this 10-day tour of India takes them to the cities of Delhi, Jaipur, Agra and then for truly incredible experiences.

Traveling first to the iconic Taj Mahal, the tour then heads to Ranthambhore in search (in the company of experts!) Of Tigers before venturing to Amer Fort on the shores of Lake Maotha, then sneaks in a few visits to Jaipur and the surrounding area, the famous “Pink City”.

7. The Julian Alps of Slovenia

© Shutterstock

Lake Bled, Slovenia.

These cross-border vacations visit Slovenia, Italy and Austria.

A wonderful holiday full of memorable moments, Lake Bled (Slovenia) and the lakes of Carinthia in Austria are surrounded by magnificent peaks.

The Queen of the Adriatic, time has also passed in the emblematic Italian city of Venice as well as Trieste and Udine.

8. Andalusia

© Shutterstock

Alhambra fortress, Andalusia.

Another wonderfully sunny favorite, the Spanish region of Andalusia can often prove to be a rewarding holiday destination.

Staying in the heart of the region in the city of Antequera, the region’s most famous sights and sounds – Seville, Cordoba and Granada – are some of the most remarkable cities in Europe and all easily accessible.

9. Lake Garda

© Shutterstock

City of Sirmione, Lake Garda.

The breathtaking beauty of Italy’s most famous lake is celebrated around the world and is an essential addition to any avid travel list reader.

Clear, breathtaking blue waters surrounded by magnificent mountains, the shore of Lake Garda is full of seaside resorts, each with its own story to tell.

Nearby, the romantic Venice and Verona of Romeo and Juliet are both popular optional excursions, marking other Italian experiences par excellence when visiting the “beautiful country”.

10. Berlin

© Shutterstock

Brandenburg Gate, Berlin.

The German capital, once divided, is at the heart of the tour, also incorporating cultural tours to Dresden and the World War II prisoners of war renowned Colditz Castle.

While visiting the city, notable points of interest to savor include the remarkable German Reichstag building and the extensive collection of art at home on Museum Island.

Tracing the famous exploits of prisoners of war once held in supposedly breakout-proof Colditz Castle, a tour of the cliff’s landmark takes you on a journey that includes evacuation tunnels and a glimpse of the evacuation equipment used during the daring exploits of prisoners.

11. Krakow

© Shutterstock

Krakow, Poland.

One of the ultimate destinations for short stays, the city of Krakow is known for its beautiful old town, good value for money and its remarkable history.

The old town of the city is one of the most important in the world.

All within walking distance, attractions not to be missed include Wawel Castle, St. Mary’s Cathedral and the main square.

Other local tourists stop to watch, including the former Nazi concentration camp Auschwitz – Birkenau and the Wieliczka salt mines, a maze of interconnected tunnels running hundreds of meters underground.

12. USA

© Shutterstock

The Grand Canyon, USA.

Crossing the pond to the great Golden West, two of the most famous cities in the Americas wave.

Starting in Los Angeles before traveling to Hollywood, the highlight of this golden tour is undoubtedly the grand view of the Grand Canyon.

Layered on a layer of red rock shaped over millions of years, the Grand Canyon is one of the greatest natural wonders of the world.

13. Japan

© Shutterstock

Chureito Pagoda, near Mount Fuji, Japan.

One of the most fascinating countries in the world, the islands of Japan in the immense Pacific beautifully mix the old and the new.

The results are magnificent. Join a tour to explore the country, Kyoto, once the imperial capital and a trip to Tokyo show both sides of the country.

Other adventures in the Japanese Alps and a poignant visit to Hiroshima, site of one of the most dramatic and destructive moments in the history of the world, accompanied by many incredible experiences.

14. Canada

© Shutterstock

Banff National Park, Canada.

Tracing Canada from coast to coast, this epic tour of a lifetime presents travelers with a call to incredible destinations.

Partly shared with the United States, Niagara Falls is one of the greatest manifestations of the power of nature on Earth.

The famous falls can be admired from a number of fantastic vantage points, giving visitors the chance to see millions of liters dive 50 meters into the flowing river.

Leaving for the great wilderness region of Canada, travelers will enjoy some of the most impressive natural landscapes in the world dominated by the towering Rockies.

Here you will find serene Lake Louise, the popular resort of Banff, Sun Peaks and Icefields Parkway, one of the most beautiful scenic drives.

A visit to the country would not be complete without a visit to the famous cities of Canada and these vacations fortunately do not disappoint us.

Vancouver, Quebec, Montreal, Toronto and Ottawa, the Canadian capital, are all visits throughout this cross-country skiing adventure of a lifetime.

15. Costa Rica

© Shutterstock

Keel-billed Toucan, Costa Rica.

Haven of wildlife, Costa Rica in Central America is one of the most ecologically diverse countries in the world.

A must for travelers who want to reconnect with nature, the panoramic landscapes of Costa Rica range from palm beaches, impressive cloud forests where you can walk among the treetops, towering volcanoes and the beautiful vegetation.

An ideal destination for travelers who appreciate the natural world, Costa Rica has never been so close in 2020.

16. Ecuador and Galapagos Islands

© Shutterstock

Bartolome Island, Galapagos, Ecuador.

Another long-haul excursion perfect for travelers looking to mix travel and natural world interests during their time, Ecuador is the gateway to the world famous Galapagos Islands.

On their first visit to Ecuador, vacationers will visit bustling cities, vast cloud forests, travel by train and witness some of the highest volcanoes in the world.

The Galapagos Islands are a dream destination for many people around the world.

This spectacular collection of protected islands is full of life, most of which are in danger.

Following in the footsteps of the greatest naturalists in history, including Darwin and more recently, Attenborough, travelers will have the chance to disembark on two of the islands, staying at San Cristobal where, during free time, the coastline of the island offers fantastic snorkelling spots.

17. Ireland

© Shutterstock

Killarney National Park, Ireland.

A sensational corner of Ireland, the south-west of the country is an ideal tourist destination combining history and breathtaking sites.

Traveling along the Dingle Peninsula, visiting the Ring of Kerry and visiting Ireland’s oldest protected park – Killarney National Park – the south coast of Ireland can be a rewarding holiday destination closer to home .

18. Antarctica

© Shutterstock

Chinstrap penguin, Antarctica.

At the foot of the world, the great white continent of Antarctica is as far away as possible.

On board a ship equipped and designed to tackle the extreme elements and navigate the icy waters, travelers will enjoy an incredible tourist cruise taking them close to the coast in search of polar experiences that are found nowhere somewhere else on Earth.

Throughout, a range of shore and sea excursions and onboard conferences exploring different aspects of the continent will be available.

During the trip, common sightings of animals include penguins, seals, and huge whales that often enter the surface of the water.

One of the great adventures of life, the great white continent is calling.

19. South Africa

© Shutterstock

Cape Town, South Africa.

Visiting the great African continent, South Africa is another of the must-see destinations on the bucket list.

© Shutterstock

Lion in Kruger National Park, South Africa.

With a range of classic experiences, including Kruger National Park, Swaziland, the famous Rorke’s Rift battlefield site and the magnificent Garden Route, there is so much to see across South Africa.

Spending time in Cape Town, at the foot of the impressive Table Mountain, near Boulder Beach, gives visitors the chance to contemplate the magnificent South African coastline and witness a huge colony of African penguins from near.

20. Jordan & Petra

© Shutterstock

Al Khazneh – the treasure, ancient city of Petra, Jordan.

Wandering through the desert to visit one of the greatest wonders of the world – the ancient city of Petra, this amazing tour of Jordan counts the seven pillars of wisdom, the magnificent Dead Sea and the Roman city of Jerash among its points strong.

A part of the world forever linked to the tales of Moses, Saladin and the famous British lieutenant Lawrence of Arabia, Jordan is another of the best destinations to consider during the coming year.

