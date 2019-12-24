advertisement

Travel home: Milwaukee bus driver helps lost dogs reunite their families

A Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) bus driver helped bring two lost dogs back together who were walking the streets with their family just in time for the holidays. MCTS bus driver Jamie Grabowski was approaching the end of her shift on Wednesday, December 18, when she spotted the two dogs running up and down near Howell and Oklahoma avenues in Milwaukee. Grabowski stopped the bus and tried to get the dogs to him. “Hey you two! You have to go home immediately, ”Grabowski heard on the CCTV from the bus. “Come on, come on in!” According to MCTS, Grabowaski contacted the dispatchers to inform them of their situation before she sat down and played with the dogs until a policeman arrived. The officer carried the dogs to his patrol car and took them to the Milwaukee Pet Control Commission, where staff found that the dogs, both about two years old, were in good health. The MCTS said the owners spent the night looking for the dogs that ventured out of the family yard just a few miles from Grabowski, where they were discovered. Grabowski said she was happy to be in the right place at the right time. Photo credit: Milwaukee County Transit System via Storyful

