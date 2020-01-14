advertisement

A major travel agent has opened a new Intu Derby store with a champagne bar and a children’s play area.

Virgin Holidays, part of Richard Branson’s Virgin group, opened on level 2 of the city’s shopping center near Debenhams.

The new store has a champagne bar, so customers can enjoy a glass of fizz or a soft drink while discussing their vacation wish list.

Although there is also a dedicated space for children in store to entertain children.

Lois Pallett, store manager, said, “The store concept is relaxed and informal, so we really encourage Derby buyers to drop by and chat with a glass of sparkling wine or a soft drink. The team and I are eager to create the perfect vacation packages for our clients. “

The store, which opened on Friday January 10, has created six jobs.

Adam Tamsett, Managing Director of Intu Derby, said: “Virgin Holidays is the perfect addition to our growing line of stores.

“We are committed to offering a wide range of brands and experiences to our buyers, and the new Virgin Holidays store will help us get there.”

Elsewhere at Intu Derby, Birds, which has been closed for renovations since November, will reopen at 8:30 am tomorrow morning.

The popular bakery, located on the first floor of the shopping center near Bodycare, has expanded into a larger unit.

Meanwhile, hoarding has increased for the women’s fashion brand Whistles, which will take over the old Accessorize unit at level 2 which closed last week.

