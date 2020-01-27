advertisement

January 27, 2020 against Zachary Shahan

We have written about electric garbage trucks since 2012. They make sense for a number of reasons: clearly defined routes and reach needs, low speed (good for range) but benefit from a lot of torque (electrical specialty), a lot of space at the bottom to pack batteries, regenerative braking will help a lot . It’s nice to see Daimler unite our enthusiasm for this subject and go about 1 million steps further than we do by bringing an electric garbage truck on the market.

The Mercedes-Benz eEconic is based on the fully electric Mercedes-Benz eActros, an electric truck that is used for heavy transport that goes into volume production in 2021. The eActros has a range of around 200 km, which may sound very small in 2020, but if that’s all a garbage truck needs, why use a larger and more expensive battery? Here are several photos of the eActros (not the eEconic, of which there are no photos yet), thanks to Daimler:

When will the eEconic be launched? 2021 – next year. Well, “practical use” then begins, while volume production is planned for 2022.

One of the greatest benefits of an electric vehicle of any kind, and an electric truck in particular, are lower cost of ownership. An electric motor is about 3-4 times more efficient than a fossil fuel engine and would also require much less maintenance on an electric power train.

Mercedes-Benz writes a bit in detail and writes: “The eEconic is initially offered in the 6 × 2 / N NLA configuration and is particularly popular as a waste collection vehicle. Battery-electric trucks are very suitable for urban use in waste management because of the relatively short and planable daily routes of up to 100 kilometers with a large share of stop-and-go in inner-city traffic. …

“The low-positioned“ DirectVision cabin ”with a panoramic windscreen and glass passenger door gives the driver direct visual contact with vulnerable road users such as cyclists and pedestrians – a crucial safety criterion in road traffic. The driver is supported by a large number of intelligent safety assistance systems such as Sideguard Assist. Driver and crew get in and out of the vehicle with just two steps on the side away from the traffic. This makes leaving the cabin safe and helps prevent accidents. The comfortable standing height in the interior also facilitates access. “

Dr. Ralf Forcher, head of marketing, sales and service, Mercedes-Benz Special Trucks: “The eEconic is an important milestone for the sustainable organization of municipal logistics. Thanks to the application profile, the vehicle is ideally suited for electrification due to the application profile, for example in waste collection with stop-and-go traffic and planned daily journeys. It combines two important functions, especially for use in urban areas: it is locally emission-free and very quiet. “

Ah yes, quiet! Who is not irritated by loud garbage trucks at any point in their lives?

Images courtesy of Daimler

