NATIONAL PRESS THEATER Officials of the Transportation Security Board on Monday said there were “early signs” that Iran is ready to give Canada a “more active role” than described by convention in its 752nd flight crash investigation. International Airlines Company in Ukraine.

Speaking to reporters at a conference in Ottawa, Transportation Security Board (TSB) Chairman Kathy Fox said Iranian authorities have invited Canada to provide technical expertise to analyze registrars and examine the wreckage – a courtesy that goes beyond the guidelines of convention – though warned that the measure Canada’s role in the investigation is still evolving.

“We are already seeing a willingness to give us more opportunities,” said Ms Fox, who was accompanied by the director of the air investigations agency, Natacha Van Themsche. “It remains to be seen how it will evolve.”

After denying its involvement for days, Iran claimed responsibility late last week for the attack, which killed 176 passengers, citing “human error”. Ottawa revised the number of Canadian casualties from 63 to 57. The admission followed preliminary estimates by Canadian and US intelligence sources suggesting that Iran may have inadvertently shot down the plane not long after Iran launched a series of missiles aimed at two US bases in Iraq. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (Papineau, Que.) Has spoken to Iranian President Hassan Rouhani that, saying this is an “important step towards providing answers to families”.

The collision investigation is being conducted under Annex 13 of the Convention on International Civil Aviation, which allows the states involved to enter the scene of the incident and entitle them to a copy of the final report. The probe will focus on fragmenting the circumstances that led to the crash, including whether the commercial aircraft should have exercised more caution in allowing the flight to continue amid heightened tensions between the US and Iran.

Ms Fox repeatedly stressed that Canada is not the lead investigator, while noting that they are “cautiously aware” that Iran will continue to provide access to Canadian officials.

An internal investigation by the Armed Forces has concluded that the missiles were unfortunately fired because of human error causing the horrific crash of the Ukrainian plane and the deaths of 176 innocent people.

Investigations continue to identify and prosecute this great tragedy and an unforgivable mistake. # PS752

– Hassan Rouhani (@HsanRouhani) January 11, 2020

Mr Trudeau is pressing for a comprehensive crash investigation that killed all 176 on board, including 57 Canadians and dozens more forced to Canada, and compensation to victims’ families.

As the lead investigator under international convention, it is at Iran’s discretion to determine the extent of Canada’s involvement, including whether you allow other foreign authorities the opportunity to ask questions of the Iranian military.

Consular officials and transport security – whose names have been kept because of probe sensitivity – are heading to Tehran after receiving visas from Iran. A second team is expected to be deployed after determining where the cabin and sound recorder download and analysis will take place. Ukraine is in talks with Iran to send the black boxes to Kyiv for investigation.

It is not the first time TSB officials have been sent abroad to participate in foreign investigations – following the March 2019 crash of Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302, which claimed the lives of 18 Canadians, Canadian officials had “expert” status.

Authorities will look at the experience of Dutch officials conducting the investigation into MH17, the Malaysian Airlines flight that crashed over eastern Ukraine in 2014, as a blueprint for the investigation. Iran has yet to signal whether it will give an invitation to the Dutch authorities to take part in the investigation.

A Globe and Mail report said Iran’s policy toward dual citizens – it does not recognize dual nationals – is complicating efforts to repatriate the remains of dozens of Iranian Canadians killed in the flight.

Last week, the government announced that it has established an international response group, which includes the US, Sweden, Ukraine and Afghanistan, other countries whose nationals died in the flight, to facilitate communication with the families of the victims. Foreign Minister François-Philippe Champagne (Saint-Maurice-Champlain, Que.) Said Monday that he, along with his four counterparts from the foreign minister’s group, are meeting in London, England, on Thursday to discuss possible legal avenues to hold Iran accountable.

Road protesters in Iran over the weekend shifted their anger away from the US, which was sparked after the assassination of General Qassem Soleimani – directing it to their government for the rocket attack.

B’nai Brith and the Council of Iranian Canadians on Monday renewed their calls for Ottawa to designate Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terrorist entity and argued against restoring diplomatic ties with Iran. The appeal recalls a motion filed in 2018 in the House by Conservative MP Garnett Genuis (Sherwood Park-Fort Saskatchewan), in urging both groups. Passed with bipartisan support.

No word can erase the pain of those grief, but it is my sincere hope that you can find some comfort in knowing that all Canadians stay with you. You are not alone, and we will continue to stay with you in the days, weeks, months, and years to come. pic.twitter.com/de1H7fxIVd

– Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) January 13, 2020

Mr. Trudeau, who is in B.C. on Monday to meet with Prime Minister John Horgan, attended a vigil in Edmonton over the weekend for crash victims.

Carleton University is holding its vigil Wednesday afternoon in honor of two of its students who were killed.

IthMe files by Neil Moss and Aidan Chamandy

Hill Times

