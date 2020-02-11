advertisement

The Scottish Transport Secretary has said that the Queensferry Crossing is due to reopen on Wednesday afternoon.

However, MSP Michael Matheson said that the closure of the bridge between Fife and Edinburgh will depend entirely on weather conditions – and could last even longer.

Queensferry Crossing was closed in both directions due to the ice fall Monday evening after eight cars were damaged. It came as much of Scotland was hit by the cold and the heavy snow.

On Tuesday morning, Matheson defended the actions of the Scottish government after opponents reported that similar winter weather problems had been reported last winter.

Operator Amey says the bridge will be closed until further notice due to ice falling from the cables.

VIDEO: Strange images show Queensferry Crossing is emptied as time closes the bridge

Mr. Matheson said: “As things stand, the Met Office believes that they expect the weather to be roughly the same as yesterday (Monday) and will continue until noon tomorrow.

“It’s a forecast and it could change, which is why we continue to monitor the bridge.”

He also confirmed that the Forth Road bridge could be reopened to all traffic if similar ice problems occurred in the future. The old level crossing is currently closed for maintenance.

Mr. Matheson said, “Yes, it could (open in the future). Once the renovations are completed on the Forth Bridge, it could be used as a diversion route.

Queensferry Crossing closed to traffic after eight vehicles were damaged by falling ice and snow

“This is something I want to take with me. Since the work was continued during the winter months, it may be better for us to make sure that no work is done on the bridge on Forth Road during the winter months so that it can be used as a bypass if necessary.

“It is certainly something to which I am open. I have already discussed with officials whether we can do something about it in the future if necessary. “

Drivers are forced to use a 26-mile diversion via the A985 on the Kincardine Bridge, then south on the M9.

Mr. Matheson added: “What happened during this winter during the unfavorable period of time is that there is increased surveillance of the bridge to identify where snow and ice accumulate and if it is a risk for those who use the bridge.

“The ice sensors should disappear in the coming months. There has been a lot of technical work on the type of sensors and ice locations, etc., and how they would be used on deck to maximize the benefits that can be derived.

“What they will also need to do is identify if there are other mitigation measures to put in place to minimize the risk of this happening in the future.

“But experience from other parts of the world would say that it can be difficult and any measure you put in place must be adapted to the circumstances and the environment in which this bridge operates.”

Amey Account Manager Mark Arndt said, “The decision has been made to close Queensferry Crossing due to extreme weather conditions and the risk of falling ice and snow.

“We know that eight vehicles were damaged by falling ice and snow, but no injuries were reported.

“We know that this closure will disturb drivers, but we ask them to use an alternative mode or route for their safety due to the continuous weather conditions.

“We will assess the conditions and open the bridge as soon as possible once it is safely possible. We thank the drivers for their patience. “

