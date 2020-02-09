advertisement

Minister of Public Works Joy Kabasti inspected work in progress to modernize and expand Entebbe International Airport (PHOTO / Javira Ssebwami)

ENTEBBE – Minister of State for Transport Joy Kabatsi visited Entebbe International Airport on Thursday February to keep abreast of the final preparations for the reception of G77 + China delegations scheduled to travel to Uganda in April.

Uganda Civil Aviation Authority officials, led by Director General, Dr. David Kakuba, guided the Minister on tour of new immigration departure counters, expansion works the passenger terminal, the terminal operations control center and the new freight center.

Minister Kabatsi, flanked by journalists and ministry officials, also inspected the new departure and arrival halls at the airport and verified all security measures inside and outside the airport, including the availability of the UCAA to provide the necessary parking for more than 100 presidents and thousands of delegates expected. participate in the major event.

Kabatsi gave instructions to officials to ensure early preparations, warning of the possible consequences of poor quality work.

Kabatsi, however, defended the delay in the completion and handover of the new cargo terminal center due for completion in December 2019, citing unforeseen circumstances, but urged engineers to speed up work to reduce congestion in people and their luggage.

Eng. Ayub Sooma, Director of Aviation Security explained that the alternation with the expansion plan and the change in weather conditions affected the expected completion time but “we are taking the necessary measures to complete them very soon “

“Our arrivals and departures sections do not give a good impression to the passenger arriving when entering the country and to those leaving … we have implemented the renovation and the terminal to give a good feeling and elegance, “he said, assuring the minister that” we have made it easier for people to leave and arrive “

He said that the new terminal was intended to solve security problems that the current format did not solve.

Dr. Kakuba also provided an update on progress and deadlines.

New freight terminal center nearing completion (PHOTO / Javira Ssebwami)

The modification and enlargement works of the passenger terminal are also in progress and their level of completion is more than 80%.

The upgrade of Entebbe International Airport includes improving airspace management and flight procedures, implementing the Air Traffic Services (ATS) message management system and a computerized maintenance management system (CMMS) and the airport operational database system (AODB).

Other work includes improving the efficiency of flight procedures through air traffic management, the creation of a modern terminal operations control center already installed at the airport and a training center at the airport. CAA headquarters.

He said the authorities had extended long-term parking from 240 to 410 parking spaces and increased departure immigration counters from 6 to 11 and improved the atmosphere in the area.

The upgrade and extension project is part of a 20-year national aviation master plan (2014-2033) unveiled by the Civil Aviation Authority of Uganda (CAA) in January 2015.

