Columbia, South Carolina (WOLO) – On Tuesday, the South Carolina Department and Environmental Control (DHEC) celebrated the state’s new electronic social security card for families. The card is now offered by the program for women, toddlers and children or by the WIC.

The new electronic WIC cards (eWIC) are already used by thousands of families across the state. This is a convenient, paperless option that WIC families can use to get their monthly grocery benefits.

South Carolina successfully switched to eWIC at the end of 2019.

“We have a 2020 mandate to transition from USDA to eWIC, so all government agencies had to switch to eWIC by October 1, 2020,” said Berry Kelly, WIC director and director of the DHEC Office of Local Nutrition Services.

The new paperless system helps program participants continue to eat healthy.

“We are switching from a paper check to a debit card that electronically loads all of the participant’s benefits onto the card,” said Kelly.

The participants in the WIC are mothers and babies who reach a certain poverty level or are below it, live in the Federal Republic of China and are at risk of nutrition.

“You can go to the store and buy any nutritious food that the WIC program has approved,” said Kelly.

The new system removes the stigma associated with inclusion in the program.

“Oh, that’s so huge. Our participants can go to the checkout with their heads held high, ”said Kelly.

“Give them a little more security so they can move faster and not be ashamed of having to use it. They always say, “I’m sorry, I’m sorry.” I think this will really help many of them to gain a little more confidence and take advantage of what they have been offered. ”Said Michelle Ehret, director of community education at First Choice by Select Health.

Approximately 72,000 people in the state are currently participating in the federally funded WIC program, and 46,000 eWIC cards have been issued.

