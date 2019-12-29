advertisement

A transgender man gave birth to his non-binary partner’s baby with sperm from a transgender woman.

Reuben Sharpe, 39, switched to a man 12 years ago, but stopped taking testosterone injections after he decided to get pregnant, The Sun reports.

Reuben and his non-binary partner Jay, who doesn’t identify themselves as men or women, welcomed the birth of little Jamie three months ago in Brighton, Sussex.

advertisement

The semen was donated by a transgender woman and introduced into Ruben’s womb by a transgender doctor.

Reuben told The Sunday Mirror that three-month-old Jamie made him feel “complete”.

He said: “It took six years to get this far, but now we have a baby in our arms and that was the ultimate goal. I finally feel complete.

media_cameraTransgender man Reuben Sharpe gave birth to his non-binary partner’s baby with the sperm donated by a transgender woman. Image: GoFundMe

“It wasn’t that I wanted to have birth or pregnancy experience, but I wanted a child and I had the opportunity to do so.

“Our two families love children. I was so happy that my family was as excited about our baby as their other grandchildren.

“I got a bump very slowly, so some people thought I was only gaining a lot of weight. A cute old man, near whom we lived, kept telling me I had eaten all the cakes!

“When I told him, he was overjoyed about us and said he would get the fireworks out.”

Reuben met the 28-year-old wedding snapper Jay in a pub in Brighton – and the two of them started straight away.

As they got closer, Jay and Jay discussed the subject of children who had undergone double breast removal after being identified as non-binary.

Reuben said, “If they didn’t want children, we would have to split up. I managed to raise the issue, but luckily Jay was open to the idea.”

Jay added, “It just seemed right – we wanted to raise children in a similar way.”

This story first appeared in The Sun and has been republished here with permission.

Originally published as a baby for transgender men and women

advertisement