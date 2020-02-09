advertisement

Juventus sports director Fabio Paratici confirmed that the Serie A giant had started contract negotiations with attacker Paulo Dybala.

The 26-year-old Dybala has had a good season for Juve, despite scoring 11 goals in 29 games in all competitions.

The Argentina international is under contract until 2022 and Paratici said Juve has already started talks about a new deal for Dybala.

“He is the number 10 Juventus. He is fundamental. We know what he has and what he represents,” said Paratici DAZN before Juve’s 2-1 loss to Hellas Verona in Serie A on Saturday.

“We will speak to him in the coming months.

“We had our first talks before January and agreed to speak at the end of the season.”

Juventus are leaders and three points ahead of Inter, who will face Milan in Sunday’s derby.

