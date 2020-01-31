advertisement

Hello and welcome to the Sportstar LIVE blog for all the important events of the deadline for the transfer in January. Clubs have until 11:00 p.m. CEST (4:30 a.m.ACT) purchase their required reinforcements for the rest of the season.

00:35 IS: Sebastian Prödl: “I am only grateful that Watford is on my CV. I’m going on now, but I’m glad I was here. Watford will always have a place in my heart. ”

We can confirm that Prödl’s contract was terminated by mutual agreement.

12:30 IS DONE! Maya Yoshida Loan move from Southampton to Sampdoria it is confirmed.

00:56 IS: Matt Smith joined Charlton borrowed from Manchester City by the end of the season.

00:13 IS: Good news from Anderlecht! winger Marko Pjaca Arrives from Juventus on loan.

11:56 PM IS: Borja Baston completes a move to Aston Villa of Swansea.

23:55 IS: Confirmation: Steven Nzonzi loaned to Rennes until the end of the season with an option to extend for another year.

11:52 PM IS: AC MilanIs to be signed Antonee Robinson from Wigan hits a block. The defender stays in the DW stadium.

11:42 PM IS: WAITING IS COVERED! Emre Can switches from Juventus to Borussia Dortmund with a buyback clause of 25 million euros.

22:47 IS: Barcelona and Palmeiras I made an agreement to change the midfielder Matheus Fernandes Siqueira, He will come to Blaugrana for a fee of 7 million euros and 3 million euros in additional contributions.

10:44 PM IS: Manchester City Angelino was loaned to RB Leipzigthe PL titleholder announced.

10:17 PM IS: Dortmund has conditions with Hoffenheim for the sale of Jacob Bruun Larsen,

22:15 IS: Keisuke Honda joined Brazilian botafogo, His signature was announced in a special way!

22:11 IS: According to the Guardian Jarrod Bowen has a medical degree from West Ham and is now on the way to London to discuss personal terms.

21:49 IS: Meanwhile, Aberdeen wrote with the signing of history Ronald Hernandez, It will be Aberdeen for the very first time Venezuelan signature,

21:38 IS: Sampdoria is on the verge of agreeing a loan deal for Southampton Center back Maya YoshidaAccording to Sky Sports. In the meantime the saints have also agreed to a loan deal Chelsea midfield player Jacob Maddox.

21:30 IS: RB Leipzig is talking to Manchester City about one possible train for Angelino, so kicker.

21:07 IS: Newcastle United announced that Ki Sung-yueng has left the club by mutual agreement. “We would like to thank Ki for his efforts on and off the pitch during his time in St. James’ Park and wish him all the best for the future,” the club said in a tweet.

20:38 IS: Manchester United’s interest in Joshua King “has cooled”, according to Sky Sports. The Red Devils are believed to be looking for other options.

20:28 IS: According to Sky Sports, the move from Jarrod Bowen to West Ham has stalled due to personal circumstances.

20:17 IS: Edinson Cavani lives at PSGthe association has confirmed.

20:11 IS: West Ham boss David Moyes “hopes” for Jarrod Bowen’s move to the Hammers. “I cannot confirm that it is finished, but I hope it can be completed,” he said.

7:56 PM IS: No Deadline Day transfers for Liverpool, Jürgen Klopp confirms. “Incoming: nothing. Outgoing: nothing,” he said. “You can leave Melwood after the press conference, calm down, and go to another place where it’s more exciting.”

7:54 PM IS: Seems like Arsenal has no more signings after the confirmation of Soares. Mikel Arteta says, “Never say never, but I’m pretty sure we are.”

– As clubs fight for last-minute deals, an unforeseen element complicates some things – China’s coronavirus epidemic. Yaya Toure, Marko Arnautovic, Mousa Dembele, Odion Ighalo and Salomon Rondon are some of the names that are affected.

ICYMI, Cedric Bakambu’s move from Celtic to Barcelona failed when he was on his way to Catalonia. The Democratic Republic of Congo strikers had a good laugh about moving to Twitter:

7:20 PM IS: Carlo Ancelotti claims that no offer was received for Everton’s Richarlison, which was associated with a major move to Chelsea. Ancelotti said: “He was here yesterday, not in Barcelona. There were rumors, but we didn’t get an official offer for him. The player is happy here and signed a new contract a month ago.”

19:16 IS: Huge news from Chelsea: Frank Lampard has confirmed that Olivier Giroud is not leaving Chelsea. He also admitted that the transfer window for The Blues is “95 percent”.

19:10 IS: Burnley has confirmed that there will be no closing date for the club’s signing.

7:02 PM IS: Manchester United sign goalkeeper Nathan Bishop from Southend United for an undisclosed fee.

18:35 IS: Sheffield United borrows Richario Zivkovic by the Chinese association Changchun Yatai, The blades have the option to make the deal permanent in the summer.

18:16 IS: Ex-striker from Manchester United James Wilson has signed an 18-month contract with Salford City,

ICYMI: earlier today Rangers signed Ianis Hagi – the son of Barcelona and Real Madrid great Gheorghe – loaned by Genk until the end of the season.

17:58 IS: Yannick Carrasco returns to Atletico Madrid! He is on loan from Atletico until the end of the season from the Chinese Super League club Dalian Yifang. The Belgian player had played for Atleti from 2015 to 2018.

17:27 IS: Barcelona have signed 20-year-old Francisco Trincao from Braga. The winger will join the La Liga giant for £ 26m this summer. The youngster is called “the new Ronaldo” and has a buyout clause of £ 420m.

17:23 IS: Rumors about Joshua King at Manchester United – The Red Devils are Joshua King is unlikely to be contracted again from Bournemouth before the transfer deadline, says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. When asked about the prospect of signing King on the cut-off date, Solskjaer said, “I don’t think we’ll do more business, no, I don’t think so.”

5:07 PM IS: Wolverhampton defender Ryan Benett is on his way to Leicester City for a medical exam. Sky Sports reports. He is expected to remain on loan to the Foxes for the rest of the season.

16:48 IS: Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder has made it clear that midfielder John Fleck stays in the club Amid rumors of a £ 20m move to Arsenal. Here’s what Wilder said:

16:37 IS – Important news:

– Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe has confirmed Manchester United have shown an interest in striker Joshua King.

– Chelsea Olivier Giroud rumored to move to Tottenham Hotspur,

– Arsenal has confirmed the signing of loan from defender Cedric Soares from Southampton.

– PSG’s Edinson Cavani is said to have moved away from the Ligue 1 giant.

