Jazz Jennings completed her third gender confirmation surgery this week, telling her fans that she was “super happy” with the results.

The 19-year-old transactivist and star of TLCs I Am Jazz has been in the spotlight since she was six years old when she pretended to be a transgender for the 20/20 news program.

Since then, Jazz has continued to be an advocate for the LGBTQ + community, sharing her journey around the world to use her platform to promote education and awareness.

Last year, the reality TV star announced that she would say goodbye to school for a year and postpone her admission from Harvard to focus on her mental wellbeing – something she told The New York Times.

And now it seems that jazz has had the time to undergo its third operation this year. The teenager visited social media on Wednesday, February 5, to update his fans.

In addition to a photo of her in a hospital bed posted on Instagram, Jazz thanked everyone who has followed her journey and has supported her over the years.

I feel so good after my third surgery! This third procedure was for cosmetics and I am very happy with the results. Many thanks to everyone who followed my journey and supported me.

When the picture was published, jazz was flooded with supportive messages, including one from her brother Sander Jennings, who wrote: “Although this operation was one of the scariest moments in my life, I’m so glad I was there to be by your side stay all the way. ‘

The news comes more than a year after she underwent her first gender confirmation surgery in 2018, which didn’t go according to plan. Jazz had a major complication during the procedure and had to undergo a second procedure to correct it.

Although she described it as a challenge, Jazz later went into the complications of I Am Jazz and said it was worth it because the operation was “something she had dreamed of all her life”.

She also said that ABC’s nightline things weren’t too dramatic because they were only cosmetic and outward. She added, “It was only part of the trip.”

Fortunately, there were no complications during Jazz’s last operation and it seems to be recovering well.

We wish her a speedy recovery.

The new series from I Am Jazz will be broadcast on TLC on Wednesdays.

If you are affected by one of these problems and would like to speak to someone in confidence, contact Mindline Trans + on 0300 330 5468. The line is open on Mondays and Fridays from 8:00 pm to midnight and is run by trans volunteers.

