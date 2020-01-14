advertisement

A B.C. Transgender Teen’s offer to receive hormone therapy was legal. The BC Court of Appeals ruled unanimously on January 10 to support a decision by the lower court.

“Child AB is able to exercise its rights and has done so in accordance with the law,” said Judge Robert Bauman and Judge Barbara Fisher in the decision.

15-year-old A.B. was born female but wanted to continue therapy, a step taken by his mother, E.F. but not by his father, C.D. The parents are separated, but share the parental responsibilities.

advertisement

Doctors found A.B. sufficiently mature to make the treatment decision itself, and C.D. legal action began.

The Court of Appeals had to examine three orders from the British Columbia Supreme Court before it came to the conclusion that “AB’s consent to this treatment is valid and no further consent from his parents, particularly CD, is required”.

In an order from February 2019, A.B. validly able to consent to treatment, referring to A.B. as a girl or trying to persuade him to stop treatment would be considered family violence within the meaning of the Family Law.

A protective order in April 2019 limited the father’s ability to speak to others, including the media and the public, about his decision to receive therapy.

And a decision of July 2019 dismissed C.D. by C.D. as annoying and a process abuse.

The father appealed.

He claimed that the orders violated his freedom of belief and expression, protected by the Charter, and what he calls “parental rights” are procedurally unfair and not in the best interests of his child.

FROM. said, however, that the decisions are in accordance with the Charter and in its best interest and legal right for mature minors to make their own medical decisions.

His mother supported this claim.

The decision said A.B. He has been male since he was eleven. He started social transition at the age of twelve. He enrolled in school under a certain male name and used male pronouns with his teachers and peers.

“At around the age of 13, after two years of consistently identifying as a man, AB’s persistent discomfort with his body prompted him to take steps to look more masculine,” the court said.

He was soon diagnosed with gender-specific dysphoria, “a recognized condition in which a person suffers significant stress because their gender identity differs from their genetic or biological gender and how others perceive them,” the court said.

One doctor said he could be a good candidate for treatment, and another thought that treatment was appropriate and in his best interest.

The process stopped when the doctors from the opposition of C.D. learned.

The doctors explained C.D. Minors may consent to their own medical treatment in accordance with a section of the infant law.

A doctor asked the provincial health authority’s Ethics Service for comment, who agreed that A.B. proven ability to understand treatment.

The teenager went on to B.C. directed. The Mental Health Center found that it showed a detailed understanding of the risks and benefits of treatment, and that it showed adequate judgment and insight.

CD. Treatment was stopped until the case could be heard.

The court said that if a child has consented to health care under the Infant Law, the Family Law does not provide for powers to examine the child’s welfare through medical treatment.

The court said the father repeatedly disregarded his child’s decisions and the impact of his behavior on A.B. However, the court added that such effects did not lead to domestic violence.

The court said C.D.’s claims that the charter violated parental rights were unfounded.

jhainsworth@glaciermedia.ca

@Jhainswo

advertisement