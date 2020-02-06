advertisement

The documentary by director Sam Feder “Disclosure: Trans Lives on Screen” shows that in 100 years of cinema and popular culture, trans people and ideas about what it means to be trans were actually very well visible on the screen. violent and dehumanizing. “

Feather’s film argues that based on this long history of seeing trans people as bad guys or jokes, we are programmed to think a certain way about trans people, and he hopes that “disclosure” will be cis-gendered compels what these stories have said for the past 100 years.

“Think about how the images from the past 100 years shed light on how non-transsexuals understand transsexuals and how we have learned to understand ourselves,” Feder told TheWrap’s Steve Pond at Sundance. “I want people to have the model by watching this film, then asking their own ideas about who transsexuals are and to relate it to what they have looked at and how it relates . “

“It sounds like a newspaper, but it’s also very entertaining,” said Jen Richards.

Richards praised Feder’s film for not only offering a history lesson, but being structured so that different film clips, all cut together, create tropes and prejudices that have prevailed in the film for decades. “Disclosure” cuts scenes from famous films and TV shows with interviews with trans-influencers and storytellers. And Richards said she was badly affected by a sequence that shows cis-men vomit when they find that a woman is really a man.

Richards also recalls that on the average night of television, her mother suddenly noticed how often transsexuals are casually ridiculed.

“I think after the third time that one night that there was a joke that a woman was really a man, she looked over and thought I had never noticed,” said Richards. “I think this film can do it. It is something that you might not notice otherwise, but this film will raise critical awareness that people will notice these types of representations, think about the impact they have, and for Changes happen, which they obviously no longer accept. “

Watch TheWrap’s interview with Feder and Richards from Sundance.

