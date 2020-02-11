advertisement

Many Via Rail trains are still being blocked or completed as protesters continue to block railways near Belleville, Ontario. Via posted an announcement on their website this morning warning potential passengers of the dilemma. it stated that trains traveling between Toronto and Montreal and Ottawa and Toronto were affected in both directions. None of the trains on those two roads will work until the issue is resolved.

Those blockades continue even after Via Rail received an order to have the police remove protesters at least from their tracks. The RCMP and other police departments have stated that protests are allowed to continue as long as they do not block the rails. Similar to the protests in the Port of Vancouver.

A blockade at a railroad crossing in Tyendinaga Township near Belleville, Ont., Has disrupted rail service between Montreal and Toronto for the sixth straight day.

– 640 Toronto (@ am640) February 11, 2020

Protesters against coastal gas pipeline in B.C. and the arrest of several activists by the RCMP at the project site was served by a court order ordering them to stop blocking access to four ports.

Protesters say they intend to stay on their land.

– Ray Gellein (@JrGellein) February 10, 2020

The Belleville blockade is in solidarity with those who do not want the Local Gas Coast pipeline. Despite the protests, the Wet’Suwet Tribal Council and most of the successor chiefs support the pipeline project.

Inherited chief Helen Michelle of Skin Tyee Nation, Wet'suwet'en

"Many of the protesters are not even #Wetsuweten. Our people said move on to #CoastalGasLink."

– Canada Action (@CanadaAction) February 8, 2020

Wetsuweten Nation member Shirley Wilson supports #CoastalGasLink

"I strongly disagree with the protests because they are all. The protesters who are there come from a lot outside the area like Eastern Canada or even the US."

– Canada Action (@CanadaAction) February 9, 2020

The Post Millennium reached out to Transport Minister Marc Garneau to comment on what the government’s long-term strategy is to remedy this situation, yet we have yet to hear an answer.

