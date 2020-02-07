advertisement

Trainer K talks about his frustrations with the NCAA and the lack of leadership for college basketball. There’s a lot here, but mostly it’s about the lack of leadership in college basketball and the failure to think strategically.

He repeats his call for a sports commissioner and … basically to fix things.

Here is part of it:

advertisement

“I think the overall state of college basketball has been affected by the many children who have tested the water. It is not the only one. We lost about 70 or 80 children who didn’t even move in … we have to be so careful. We as a college committee don’t think about what [competition between the G-League and high school] means. I see a high school mega league that has a television contract in the future. I dont know. Could it happen? You bet your butt could make it happen. Especially when these kids are not going to college. The NBA will want to promote these guys. Come on. These things happen. … We have to be careful and strategic. “

We have always hated to say it, but there is at least one man who can imagine who can handle the position he is always talking about. And we suspect that he knows.

advertisement