advertisement

Brisbane-based artist Visaya Hoffie, 23, never thought she would lose both legs in an unusual accident on the New York City subway.

But if the young Australian hadn’t worn a light pink top at the time, she could have lost her life.

She was visiting a friend in New York when she stumbled and fell on the tracks and was hit by a train and all seven cars.

advertisement

A spokesman for the New York Port Authority confirmed that Visaya was hit at the 14th station at 4:00 a.m. on January 11 and suffered head and lower body injuries.

Her mother Pat Hoffie revealed in two emotional Facebook posts that Visaya was saved because a second train driver discovered her pink shirt when she was almost dead on the subway tracks.

media_cameraThis photo was taken hours before Visaya’s accident and shows the pink shirt she was wearing. Picture: Pat Hoffie / Facebook

“When the first train rolled over her unconscious body 20 minutes earlier, her black puff jacket and black jeans had made her invisible to the driver,” said Ms. Hoffie.

“The bright pink color of her top drew the driver of the second train to the fact that someone was lying on the track.”

The police said, “It was a miracle that she survived.”

media_cameraVisaya before the accident. Image: @ vissyhoffe / Instagrammedia_cameraVisaya visited her best friend Wayan Preston, who was studying in New York at the time of the accident. Picture: @ vissyhoffie / Instagram

Visaya survived, but at a price.

“Her lower legs were amputated; She has multiple head wounds, a C2 vertebral fracture, an injured vertebral artery, cranial depression and related cuts and wounds, ”said her mother.

“She has a pseudoaneurysm in the femoral artery that leads into her brain, and this is monitored by the cervical collar that she has to wear for many months and by aspirin to prevent blood clotting.

“It miraculously shows no evidence of brain damage.

“I am currently in intensive care with her, where she is going through a series of procedures and other operations.”

media_cameraA from Wayan Preston’s Instagram stories showing Visaya Hoffie in the neck with a headrest and stitches in the hospital. Picture: @ wayanpreston / Instagram

Nevertheless, Ms. Hoffie is optimistic about her daughter.

“Visaya is out of breath now and started eating. She is sedated but optimistic and has already murmured: “I’ll have to take care of it,” she said.

Visaya got through her most important operation on Wednesday – a correction amputation on the left leg – and yesterday on her Instagram account with the words: “Yes, I will be a TV show.”

media_cameraVisaya is an aspiring artist. Image: @ vissyhoffe / Instagrammedia_camera One of Visaya’s artworks from her Instagram account. Image: rooqui1 / Instagram

Visaya is an aspiring artist who works at the Queensland Art Gallery and the Gallery of Modern Art.

Originally released as Aussie, he loses his legs in New York’s underground nightmare

advertisement