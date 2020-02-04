advertisement

Potter’s most recent work follows Bardem and Elle Fanning as a father-daughter duo, who embark on an emotional visit in one day in New York City.

“The streets are not taken”

Bleecker Strasse

British author Sally Potter is preparing for another major festival debut three years after her eighth feature film debut at the Berlin Film Festival (the star-studded and squashed black comedy “The Party”). This time Potter directs her plot and attention to New York City in the form of “The Roads Not Taken”, a new drama with Javier Bardem and Elle Fanning as a father-daughter duo that embarks on an emotional visit throughout the year Day in the city. The film will premiere in competition in Berlin and will compete against new films by Eliza Hittman, Kelly Reichardt, Abel Ferrara, Christian Petzold and Hong Sangsoo.

According to the film’s official synopsis, it follows a day in the life of Leo (Javier Bardem) and his daughter Molly (Elle Fanning) as she grapples with the challenges of her father’s chaotic mind. As they wriggle through New York City, Leo’s journey takes on hallucinatory quality as he floats through an alternative life that he could have led, making Molly wrestle with her own path as she thinks about her future. “Branka Katic can also be seen in the film. Milena Tscharnke, Laura Linney and Salma Hayek.

The film’s first trailer turns a hypnotic story in just two minutes, one that is rooted in the obvious present. Fanning Molly struggles to get her confused father out of a strange state while Leo’s head is busy switching between his “real” ones. Life with Molly and two other lives that may have never happened before and still influence him.

It is a literal manifestation of the famous poem from which the film’s title comes: “The Road Not Taken” by Robert Frost, which plays with ideas of self-determination and fate. What if Leo took the road less, but could choose two other routes? It is a dramatic insane and one that Potter and her cast seem to have portrayed emotionally.

Check out the first trailer for “The Roads Not Taken”. The film will premiere in Berlin at the end of the month and will be shown in selected cinemas on Bleecker Strasse on Friday, March 13th.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cE0pvT1Lgrg (/ embed)

