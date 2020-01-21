advertisement

Mark Duplass tells the story of how the new short series by creator and star Linas Phillips came about about a Lyft driver who is also a spiritual advisor.

Whether on foot or at the wheel, Linas Phillips can make an impression. The writer, director and star’s first documentary, “Walking to Werner”, recorded his 1,200-mile hike to meet Werner Herzog, and he’s now back with the new short form series “The Ride”, which plays a ridesharing driver, who does not just want to take his passengers on a five-star trip, but send them on a spiritual trip to start.

“The Ride” is a scripted comedy, but it too was born out of a true story about Phillips’ everyday life – as executive producer Mark Duplass told IndieWire in the following statement.

“Linas had been driving Lyft since he returned to LA a few years ago – and didn’t love it,” said Duplass. “One day Jay (Duplass) called him and asked if he wanted to do a show about a very sad guy who was struggling to be a rideshare driver and somehow hoped that he would release his real frustrations. Linas said him that he was so frustrated that he kicked out a few passengers and then gave us the idea that his character was a spiritual trainer who annoyed his passengers by trying to practice on them. “

Inspired by his fascination with spiritual teachers, Phillips’ project earned him a place in the indie episodic cast for the Sundance Film Festival 2020. According to the official synopsis, he plays Wayne, “a 40-year-old carpool driver and spiritual trainer who recently returned to his mother. He discovers that the key to making sense of his life is to help his unsuspecting passengers to let go of their negative thoughts – whether they want his help or not. “

Sundance premieres six episodes in which Phillips plays more roles than an average multi-hyphen – and that under tougher conditions. The Duplass brothers helped Phillips through their DBP Donut production house to produce the episodes with a little ingenuity and elbow grease.

“Watching Linas try to focus on acting, governing, and editing while using our D.P. Nathan (Miller) was sitting in the front seat, squeezing against the door, straight out of the frame, so that every time they hit a speed bump or turned too quickly, he stuck the door handle in the ribs – and sometimes you did shorter things just have to find out, ”said Duplass.

In the end it is worthwhile for Duplass to realize projects for which you have a passion.

“What I love most about this show is that it’s basically a broad premise for comedies,” he said. “But the execution is sad, cute, and super weird. I hope this is the kind of show people click on because of the inviting concept and ideally stick to Linas’ unique version of this story. “

“The Ride” will premiere on Tuesday, January 28th at the Sundance Film Festival 2020. Look at the trailer (and look at the poster).

DBP donut

