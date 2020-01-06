advertisement

The fourth release date is the allure of this comic film, directed by the filmmaker behind “The Fault in Our Stars”.

Over two years after the debut of the first trailer for “The New Mutants” on the Internet, Disney / Fox released a brand new look for the film before it was confirmed for release in April 2020. The smaller X-Men film has been plagued by new rumors and endless release delays for several years, making the opening of the film in April a long-awaited event for comic book movie fans. The “New Mutants” staged by Josh Boone were originally scheduled to open on April 13, 2018 before being released on February 22, 2019. The film was then postponed by Disney after the Fox merger to August 2, 2019.House will then commit to its new April 2020 release.

Directed by Boone, known as the filmmaker behind “The Fault in Our Stars”, “New Mutants” starring Anya Taylor-Joy, Maisie Williams, Henry Zaga, Blu Hunt and Charlie Heaton as five young mutants against their Wills are imprisoned as they discover their powers. Playing faces from “The Witch”, “Game of Thrones” and “Stranger Things” has long made “New Mutants” an expected title. According to reports, the film should aim more at horror than the industry-standard comic book fare.

Many have wondered whether the film’s tone will remain the same over the years after filming, but Boone has recently confirmed on social media that the April theatrical version of “New Mutants” is his original vision for the project. Former Fox chairman and CEO Stacey Snider described the film in 2017 as “haunted house movie with a group of hormonal teenagers”. “The Shining” and “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest” served as inspiration.

Boone also confirmed that “The New Mutants” will be rated PG-13, which he believes is the rating he has always intended for the project. Some comic book fans wondered if the film would get an R rating after the successes of “Deadpool”, “Logan” and “Joker”, but that won’t be the case. After “Dark Phoenix” last summer, “New Mutants” is the last X-Men film developed by Fox.

Disney will release “The New Mutants” in cinemas on April 3rd. Watch the official comic movie trailer in the video below.

