The comedic duo plays a couple on the rocks and suddenly has to deal with a crazy crime.

The big screen thriller is back. On the heels of Rian Johnson’s Agatha Christie-inspired (and now Oscar-nominated) “Knives Out” and Kenneth Branagh’s hit (and current Agatha Christie adaptation) “Murder on the Orient Express” (soon to follow) from the sequel “Death on the Nile”), the Cineplex crowd seems to have fallen in love with all possible stripes. Next up is “The Lovebirds”, a crazy thriller in which the comedic all-stars Issa Rae and Kumail Nanjiani appear as a couple in emotional difficulties that are suddenly forced to deal with murder problems.

The film’s official synopsis says, “A couple (Issa Rae & Kumail Nanjiani) experiences a crucial moment in their relationship when they are involuntarily involved in a crime thriller. As their journey to clarify their names takes them from one extreme – and fun – circumstance to the next, they need to figure out how they and their relationship can survive the night. “The previous coverage suggested that the” crucial moment “is more like” oh, we’re about to break up “, which would make anyone nervous, especially the people who suddenly find themselves in a real game called” Hey, who killed the guy? ” pushed

The comedy brings Nanjiani back together with “The Big Sick” director Michael Showalter, which fans of this erupting Rome comedy should have won, which Nanjiani and his wife Emily V. Gordon received an Oscar nomination for their loving retelling of their own unorthodox romance , Comedy stars Paul Sparks, Anna Camp and Kyle Bornheimer also play the leading role in “The Lovebirds”. So the potential for laughter (and again for murder) is high here.

“The Lovebirds” premiered at the SXSW Film Festival in March, where it will be seen accompanied by other fun headliners, including Judd Apatow’s “The King of Staten Island”, which will open the festival. The film’s expected sensational debut will be released on April 3 by Paramount Pictures. Check out the film’s first trailer.

