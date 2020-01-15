advertisement

Raphael Bob-Waksberg’s acclaimed Netflix cartoon drama ends with his main character’s final billing.

The new year is just beginning, but television is already preparing to say goodbye to one of his best shows: “BoJack Horseman”. Eight episodes of Raphael Bob-Waksberg’s acclaimed Netflix cartoon drama can still be seen, and Netflix has released the last trailer for the series, which dwarfs the most complex anthropomorphic horse on television. The last eight episodes form the second half of the sixth season, which started on October 25th. Can BoJack change Horseman? The audience is about to find out the answer once and for all.

“I made a lot of mistakes, but I look back at this other BoJack and think, ‘Who is that? ‘”Says BoJack in the last trailer. “I had a lot of what I thought was rock bottoms just to discover another rock bottom underneath. I used to feel like my whole life was an acting job. I got an impression of the people on TV that was just a projection of writers and actors screwed up equally. I felt like a Xerox of a Xerox of a person. “

When BoJack’s therapist asks, “But no more?”, The trailer is paused to make his answer a mystery to viewers. “BoJack” fans know that the character’s past will be inevitable in the past eight episodes. In the first half of the sixth season, two “His Girl Friday” -inspired reporters were introduced to investigate the death of BoJack’s late co-star Sarah Lynn, who died after an overdose of pills BoJack had given her. Season six finale, part 1, ended with Pete “Repeat” Pocket’s unexpected return, most recently seen as a student in season two, to whom BoJack delivered alcohol at a prom in New Mexico. BoJack got Pete’s promo date hospitalized with alcohol poisoning, but Pete swore not to say where he got the liquor from. Pete met BoJack’s half-sister Hollyhock at a party in the final of Part 1 and told her the story without losing BoJack’s name.

As always, the voices of Will Arnett, Aaron Paul, Alison Brie, Amy Sedaris and Paul F. Tompkins as well as numerous prominent guest stars will be heard in “BoJack Horseman”. The trailer for the latest episodes confirms that Margot Martindale will finally appear as Hollywood’s most popular (and most dangerous) character actress.

The final episodes of “BoJack Horseman” will be broadcast on Netflix from January 31st. Check out the official trailer in the video below.

