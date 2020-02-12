advertisement

Anderson returns to live action filmmaker for the first time since “The Grand Budapest Hotel”.

After yesterday’s first look photos, Searchlight Pictures has released the first trailer for Wes Anderson’s highly anticipated 10th feature film “The French Dispatch”. Anderson most recently directed the stop motion adventure “Isle of Dogs” and made “French Dispatch” his first live action action since the release of “The Grand Budapest Hotel”. Searchlight released “Grand Budapest” in March 2016 for nine Oscar nominations (including “Best Film” and “Best Director”) and $ 172 million worldwide with a production budget of $ 25 million. The studio certainly hopes for a similar success with “The French Dispatch”, which like “Grand Budapest” is staffed by an ensemble of stars.

Searchlight’s official synopsis for “The French Dispatch” reads: “The film is a love letter to journalists set in an American newspaper outpost in a fictional 20th century French city, bringing to life a collection of stories brought to life in” The French Dispatch “. The ensemble consists of Bill Murray, Timothee Chalamet, Frances McDormand, Bob Balaban, Jeff Goldblum, Elisabeth Moos, Tilda Swinton, Lea Seydoux Owen Wilson, Jeffrey Wright and Tony Revolori. Anderson’s longtime cinematographer Robert Yeoman shot the film , while his frequent composer Alexandre Desplat and editor Andrew Weisblum also worked on the project.

Moss spoke to IndieWire last year and said that filming the project was a “surreal experience”. He said: “I went to France and did two days of shooting and it was like I was getting into a Wes Anderson movie.” Everyone looks like a Wes Anderson movie – and they usually are – and there is Wes Anderson, and he looks like a Wes Anderson movie. It was like a strange dream. And everyone is so nice. Someone reads and someone listens to music, and there are people chatting and eating croissants. It is the most civilized experience. “

Searchlight Pictures will release “The French Dispatch” in cinemas on July 24th. The release date suggests that the film could celebrate its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival 2020. Anderson has not been to Cannes since “Moonrise Kingdom” opened the 2012 edition. Anderson’s last two films premiered at the Berlin Film Festival, but “French Dispatch” is not shown there. Watch the first official trailer for Anderson’s “The French Dispatch” in the video below.

