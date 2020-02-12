Gangs of London play Colm Meaney and if it’s as good as The Raid films it could be spectacular.

While the new decade is still in its infancy, it is likely that all articles about the best films of the past decade included a film, The Raid.

Gareth Evans’ Indonesian saga is a masterpiece and the Welsh director is returning to the criminal underworld with his next project. Gangs of London,

To be honest, we’ve had this gangster drama in mind for some time now and the first trailer will definitely please fans of the genre.

If you loved The Raid movies, you’ll appreciate the fact that Evans managed to record machete battles, shootings, fist fights – and pretty much every other kind of fight – in Gangs of London.

The original nine-part Sky drama tells the story of a city torn apart by the turbulent power struggles of the international gangs that control them and the sudden power vacuum created when the head of London’s most powerful family of criminals is murdered.

Finn Wallace (Colm Meaney) was the most powerful criminal in London for 20 years. Billions of pounds flowed through his organization every year.

However, Finn dies under mysterious circumstances and no one knows who ordered the hit. With rivals everywhere, it’s on impulsive Sean Wallace (Joe Cole), with the help of the Dumani family, led by Ed Dumani (Lucian Msamati) to take his father’s place.

If this situation wasn’t dangerous enough, Sean’s takeover will create waves in the world of international crime.

When JOE caught up with Meaney recently, he said the show was “incredibly violent” with an “enormous” script.

“I’m just doing a cameo,” Meaney said to us.

“I am like the godfather of a criminal family and basically I get shot in the first shot of the show. I am murdered, which triggers a whole thing. My story is told in flashbacks to my liveliness, but when the show starts, I am dead. It’s a great font, it looks fantastic. It’s also incredibly violent. “

With episodes directed by Evans, Corin Hardy and Xavier Gens, the cast is also very strong here, including with Joe Cole (Peaky Blinders) and Meaney, together with Sope Dirisu (Humans) and Michelle Fairley (Game of Thrones).

Gangs of London will air on Sky Atlantic and NOW TV later this year.

Take a look at what’s coming.

