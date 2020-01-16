advertisement

Director Alex Thompson and star / writer Kelly O’Sullivan tell a different kind of abortion story in this film, which starts on February 28th.

Oscilloscope Laboratories

Viewers of the 2019 SXSW Film Festival worshiped “Saint Frances”, a dark comic story about the disorder of femininity, which was awarded the Festival’s Audience Award for Best Narration and a special jury award for groundbreaking voice. And there are actually two groundbreaking voices in this film: director Alex Thompson and writer Kelly O’Sullivan, who also stars as Bridget in the film. Watch the official trailer of the film below, which Oscilloscope Laboratories opens in New York on February 28.

Here’s the summary: “34-year-old Bridget (Kelly O’Sullivan) is finally taking a break when she meets a nice guy and gets a much-needed job as the nannying of six-year-old Frances (played by a scene). Ramona Edith-Williams steal). However, an unwanted pregnancy leads to unexpected complications. To make matters worse, she bumps into stubborn Frances and tries to overcome growing tension between Frances’ mothers. In the midst of their tumultuous personal relationships, a reluctant friendship develops with Frances, and Bridget struggles with the inevitable joys and shit shows of becoming part of someone else’s family. “

From SXSW, IndieWire’s Eric Kohn wrote: “Kelly O’Sullivan is a double duty brief as the writer and star of director Alex Thompson’s feature film debut, the charming and bittersweet Bridget, a young Chicago native who acts as a nanny for a lesbian couple after an abortion. These two events may seem disjointed, but as Bridget delves more into the couple’s domestic problems, their own fears find a new outlet in someone else’s household.

“While” Obvious Child “deals with similar issues,” Saint Frances “goes beyond the storyline of abortion and develops a more haunted character study that reconciles Bridget’s comic antics with more serious, introspective undercurrents. It’s not a game changer, however “Saint Frances” is a smart, approachable crowdpleaser who sets a good example for everything his creative team will do next. “

“Saint Frances” has received good reviews throughout, and Variety has called it “a brave act of sharing with an essential new voice… exactly the kind of film that patriarchal Hollywood has conspired to suppress over the years: one who a number of episodes have experiences – from menstruation to abortion to lesbian marriage – and confront them directly, not as scandalous, but as aspects of life that need to be examined. “

