Exclusive: The frequent employees meet for another unique character study, which also adds the screenwriter to Brie’s growing resume.

After more than a decade in the spotlight, two-time Golden Globe nominee Alison Brie begins to spread her wings beyond mere acting. She directed her first episode of her Netflix hit “GLOW” last year, and in 2020 she’ll be behind the camera again for another joint by the streaming giant: as the screenwriter of Jeff Baena’s latest film “Horse Girl” Sundance premiere, which she wrote with her frequent co-worker, who she previously directed for other Sundance offerings such as “Joshy” and “The Little Hours”.

The film is the latest from Baena, which has long enjoyed playing with the tropics (the zombie film, the dramedy with the sad guy, the nun-related comedy) and turning them into unexpected character studies. “Horse Girl” doesn’t seem to be any different as she takes Brie on a life-changing journey as a horse-obsessed girl of the same name. However, don’t expect the film to offer the usual drama “Crazy girl gets old late, but in a cute way” that first looks could point to, because there is a lot more going on than you see at first glance.

The film’s official festival summary says, “Sarah (Alison Brie) has a quiet and fairly simple life, content with the craft job she practices, the nightly television show about supernatural crime she loves, and the equestrian center that she visits constantly. When a gift arouses her curiosity about her family history, unexpected and strange dreams start to bother her. As these visions penetrate her waking moments, Sarah tries to hold onto her fragile reality. Director Jeff Baena returns to the Sundance Film Festival with his fourth feature film, immersing himself in an incredibly personal and unusual new realm, while maintaining his ability to explore characters and unsettle humor. “Horse Girl” emerged from a close collaboration between Baena and Brie, who co-wrote and produced the film, and uses a bold and disturbing character study to show how difficult it is to wake up life. “

The film also features Debby Ryan, John Reynolds, Molly Shannon, John Ortiz and Paul Reiser. The film is the fourth of Baena’s premiere at the festival after “Life After Beth”, “Joshy” and “The Little Hours”. The film was produced by Sundance regulars Jay Duplass and Mark Duplass as executive producers.

“Horse Girl” premiered later this month at the Sundance Film Festival. If you are participating in the festival, you will find the current screening times for Baena here. The film can be streamed on Netflix from February 7, 2020.

Check out the film’s first trailer and poster, available exclusively on IndieWire.

