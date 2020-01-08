advertisement

Reichardt’s newest world celebrated a critical premiere at the Telluride Film Festival 2019.

A24

A24 had an incredibly strong year in 2019, thanks in part to films such as “The Souvenir”, “The Farewell”, “The Lighthouse”, “The Last Black Man in San Francisco” and “Uncut Gems” indie studio and distributor new year with the upcoming release of Kelly Reichardt’s “First Cow”. The intimate character drama is Reichardt’s first release since 2016’s “Certain Women”. The world premiere of “First Cow” was critically celebrated at the Telluride Film Festival 2019 and also shown at NYFF.

“First Cow”, based on the novel “The Half Life” by Jonathan Raymond, takes place in the 19th century and plays the main role of John Magaro as an experienced cook who joins a group of fur catchers in the Oregon Territory. The chef befriends a Chinese immigrant (Orion Lee) and the two work together on a successful business, although his longevity depends on the participation of an award-winning dairy cow from a wealthy landowner nearby.

Eric Kohn, chief IndieWire film critic, gave “First Cow” an enthusiastic review of the Telluride Film Festival last year and called Reichardt’s newest “sweet and tender buddy film” of the Pacific Northwest, “wrote Kohn in his A-Review. “The attraction of this hypnotic, unpredictable film is how they find this place through mutual failure, and the nature of this outcome in the context of an early, untamed America has multiple implications that are gradually coming into the picture. Reichardt communicates excellently with the beauty of nature and the complex relationship of mankind, but “First Cow” brings this motif into a timeless response. “

“First Cow” is one of two indies that A24 will release in March. “First Cow” is followed by “Saint Maud”, Rose Glass’ psychological horror film with Morfydd Clark. The studio also has new films by Janicza Bravo (“Zola”), Kogonada (“After Yang”), Joanna Hogg (“The Souvenir Part II”) and Sofia Coppola (“On the Rocks”), which are expected to make their debut in 2020 become.

A24 will release “First Cow” in selected cinemas from March 6th. Check out the official trailer in the video below.

