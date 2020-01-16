advertisement

Ava DuVernay, during a panel on the TCA 2020 Winter Press Tour, explored how “Cherish the Day” promotes black love.

Ava DuVernay wanted a change. Her last television series, Netflix’s acclaimed “When They See Us”, was widely acclaimed and made her a household name on prestige television, but DuVernay channeled her creative energy into more up-and-coming themes in the New Year. This wish led to “Cherish the Day”, her upcoming romantic drama for the Oprah Winfrey Network.

“I just needed a break from the story and wanted to do something lovable and easy,” DuVernay said Thursday morning at the Television Critics Association panel. “I am a big fan of love stories, and when I was growing up I loved” West Side Story “to” Sleepless in Seattle “and really longed for the black romantic endeavor that I saw less of (…) I really did longed to see such a black love story on TV. “

DuVernay discussed the upcoming series during the panel with the stars Xosha Roquemore, Alano Miller and Cicely Tyson. “Cherish the Day” focuses on the relationship between Gently James (Roquemore) and Evan Fisher (Miller), with each episode of the eight-part anthology focusing on the most important days in the couple’s life. The show champions love, but their trailer, which was released a few hours before the TCA panel, makes it clear that the different backgrounds of the subjects will put their relationship to the test.

DuVernay noted that Cherish the Day is less about undermining negative stereotypes associated with African Americans in entertainment than it is about championing a love story in which the two themes happen to be black.

The discussion led to Tyson telling an anecdote that a journalist who had recently interviewed her allegedly said he could not believe that the series’ black characters might be in love. The 95-year-old actress said she calmed down after a few minutes and told the journalist that such a statement said that she considered black people to be less human. DuVernay followed up on Tyson’s anecdote, emphasizing that the love story of “Cherish the Day” and its fully crafted characters made it a particularly relevant show.

“Cherish the Day” together with Oprah Winfrey, Paul Garnes and Tanya Hamilton is DuVernay’s second project for OWN. She writes, directs and produces “Queen Sugar”, which OWN extended for a fifth season last September. DuVernay created, directed and wrote last year when “See They See Us”, which won two Emmys in 2019.

“Cherish the Day” will premiere on two evenings, February 11th (at 10 p.m. ET) and February 12th (at 8 p.m. ET). The following episodes will be broadcast every Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET.

Check out the new trailer for “Cherish the Day”:

