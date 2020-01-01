advertisement

The first trailer for “The Quiet Place Part II” by director John Krasinski begins with a look back at the day when the noise-sensitive aliens arrived – when Emily Blunt tried to get her two children (Millicent Simmonds and Noah Jupe) out of the way ,

The new clip, released on Wednesday, also shows Blunt how she and her family – including her newborn child – are looking for safety after the events of the original 2018 horror blockbuster.

The Abbott family finds other survivors of the attack, including Cillian Murphy and Djimon Hounsou. However, they find that leaving the familiar environment may not be the only thing that matters. They venture into the unknown and quickly realize that the creatures chasing noises are not the only threats lurking behind the sandy path.

As Murphy’s character says, “The people who are left are not people who are worth saving.”

Krasinski wrote and directed “A Quiet Place Part II”, which was produced by Allyson Seeger, Joann Perritano and Aaron Janus as well as by Michael Bay, Andrew Form, Brad Fuller and Krasinski.

The original “A Quiet Place” played Krasinski, Blunt, Jupe and Simmonds and brought in just over $ 340 million at the global box office. Since then, the film has received several awards, including the critics’ choice for the best science fiction / horror film and a Screen Actors Guild Award for Blunt. Krasinski also wrote the screenplay.

The film was about a family that has to live in complete silence, otherwise creatures hunt them. Even the most normal tasks get discouraging: family meals, board games, or fishing make the characters fear for their lives.

Check out the teaser above. The film will tiptoe on March 20, 2020.

