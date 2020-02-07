advertisement

Five years after the last episode of “Miss Fischer’s Murder Secrets” was broadcast, a new film will be released on March 23 in streaming and in selected cinemas.

When we left Phryne Fisher five years ago after the third season of “Miss Fishers Murder Mysteries”, the glamorous private eye of Australian Broadcasting Corp. in their own biplane and flew a complicated relationship with Melbourne Detective Inspector Jack Robinson before a series of stylishly resolved murders.

Obviously this was just a thorough and totally unacceptable way to end the show.

Based on Kerry Greenwood’s 20-book series of “Miss Fisher” mysteries, fans knew that the cult favorite character played by Essie Davis (“The Babadook”, “Game of Thrones”) embodied many more stories , , Another season of the television show was not on ABC’s schedule, so producers Deb Cox and Fiona Eagger contacted Kickstarter through their production company Every Cloud Productions to collect donations for a long-running episode and started filming.

The trailer for this film “Miss Fisher and the Crypt of Tears” can now be seen exclusively on IndieWire. Acorn TV from AMC Networks will stream the film on March 23 in a selected movie stream. In addition to the streamer, Acorn TV – after a detour in which the streaming rights have shifted in recent years – now exclusively offers all three seasons of “Miss Fishers Murder Mysteries”. “

According to the film’s Acorn television synopsis, Phryne Fisher begins an exciting new journey of mystery and chaos through the exotic British Palestine of the 1920s and the opulence of the great London mansions. Fisher frees a young Bedouin girl (Izabella Yena) from unjust imprisonment in Jerusalem at the end of the 1920s and from there unraveled a wartime riddle dealing with priceless emeralds, ancient curses and the truth behind the suspicious disappearance of the girl’s forgotten tribe deals. ”

Davis returns for the film, as does Nathan Page as D.I. Robinson, together with the original actors Miriam Margolyes, Ashleigh Cummings and Hugo Johnstone-Burt. Daniel Lapaine, Rupert Penry Jones and Jacqueline McKenzie join the cast. The film premiered in the United States last month at the Palm Springs Film Festival.

“Crypt of Tears” Comes After Acorn TV Released a Branch of the “Miss Fisher” Universe Last Year – MFU? – entitled “Ms. Fisher’s Modern Murder Mysteries” with Geraldine Hakewill as Phryne Fisher’s niece.

Watch the trailer for the film, which proves that the costume budget is still unmatched:

