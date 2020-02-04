advertisement

The duel between Portland Trail Blazers and Los Angeles Lakers on Friday was the Lakers’ first game since Kobe Bryant’s death last Sunday. Mitch Metcalf of ShowBuzzDaily reported that the game had an average of 4.41 million viewers and a rating of 2.01 among the main adults between 18 and 49. This was the highest rating in this demographic group that night and the second highest viewership (behind only Fox News’ Hannity with 4.50 million viewers, but only 0.34 in this demographic group).

This key demo rating also hit the entire television that evening. The best result was 0.7 for CBS Hawaii Five-0 and Magnum P.I. and Fox ‘WWE Smackdown. And Blazers-Lakers was ahead of viewers above anything other than the CBS practices (Hawaii Five-0, Magnum P.I., and Blue Bloods). As Paulsen also wrote on Sports Media Watch, it landed in a regular season NBA game on ESPN as the second largest audience ever:

Blazers-Lakers’ NBA regular game on Friday reached an average of 4.41 million viewers on ESPN, the network’s second-largest regular-time NBA audience (from 2002). Lakers-Rockets in 2003, the first meeting between Shaquille O’Neal and Yao Ming, took the top spot (4.9 million).

Except for Christmas, Portland’s win was the most-watched regular season game in two years (2018 Cavaliers-Celtics: 4.64 million).

The Nielsen measurement started here at 10 p.m. Eastern, so it included the entire half-hour pregame ceremony in honor of Bryant. And that probably helped boost the numbers a little. But it’s still amazing to see a game start so late on the east coast (of course on a Friday, but still). This is especially true if you consider that the NBA ratings generally have problems this season (and also last season).

This shows the wide interest in homages to Bryant. Even a re-broadcast of Bryant’s last game (a April 2016 game against Utah Jazz) on ESPN on Monday drew 1.09 million viewers and was the most watched sports program of the day that kept its head start (live college basketball between North Carolina and NC State), 1.01 million) and several national NBA broadcasts this year (including Clippers-Heat on ESPN three days earlier). So it makes sense that there was so much interest in this game, especially since ESPN advertises ESPN all day and at LA Live Plaza (a two-hour special edition of The Jump at 3:00 p.m. Eastern and NBA Countdown at 7:00 p.m. Eastern on ESPN, which leads to the Dallas Mavericks-Houston Rockets game, plus another 9:00 p.m. countdown on ESPN2 to set up the Blazers-Lakers game.

This is a game in very special circumstances. This is certainly not an indication that the overall NBA ratings are rising again. But it’s still a hell of a good rating. And it shows how many people have paid attention to this Blazers-Lakers game. In mid-December, ESPN had an average of 1.5 million viewers per game this season (down 16 percent from a year earlier), and Mavericks-Rockets also attracted 1.53 million viewers on Friday. So this one game almost tripled the audience and it was the second most common NBA game ever played on ESPN. This is quite remarkable and shows how great the Lakers’ first game after Bryant’s death was.

(Sports Media Watch)

