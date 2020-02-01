advertisement

A biker committed suicide after a mental health battle, according to an investigation.

Dad Robert Plant, who loved riding a motorcycle and spending time with his young children, was found dead by the police on August 7.

advertisement

The 32-year-old, who was “born and raised” in Chesterfield, hanged himself at his Woodstock Court home, Flamsteed Crescent, Chesterfield, reports the Derbyshire Times.

The audience at Chesterfield Town Hall allowed Mr. Plant to enjoy family barbecues where he was “great fun”, extreme sports and outdoor activities such as caving and camping.

Mr. Plant suffered from ADHD (attention deficit hyperactivity disorder).

After difficult times in his life, he had found a job in a career and enjoyed spending time with his young children.

After losing his job and not seeing the children as much as he wanted, Mr. Plant’s mental health began to suffer, the investigation said.

He was prescribed medication for depression and he had an appointment with mental health teams.

Mr. Plant had been laid off ill from work and that was when his employment ended.

PC Thomas Bartrup said police were alerted when a friend of Mr. Plant could not contact him and could hear Mr. Plant’s phone ringing in his apartment.

After forcing entry to the property at 1:00 a.m. on August 7 of last year, police found Mr. Plant and he was pronounced dead later that day.

Pc Bartrup said there were no suspicious circumstances.

Recording a suicide verdict, Derbyshire Deputy Coroner Emma Serrano conveyed her condolences to the family of Mr. Plant.

“I am convinced that he intended to do so because of his past misfortune and his treatment for depression. In addition, he had lost his job and was not seeing his children as much as he wanted and there were changes in his medication. “

.

advertisement