Former Tragically Hip bassist Gord Sinclair says he will reflect on friendship and loss with his debut debut album.

The Kingston, Ont.-based musician. tagged Feb. 28 to release “Taxi Dancers,” a 10-track album he created while processing the loss of Hip rapper Gord Downie, who died of brain cancer in late 2017.

The album is described in a press release as “a farewell to the species, fearlessly exploring Sinclair’s desperation for the loss of a lifelong friend. But it’s also a clear-eyed study of what’s good in the world, and a profound statement as to why sadness should be seen with joy. “

Sinclair, the fourth member of Hip to release a solo project, says he named the album after the Depression-era custom of dance partners, especially women, hiring to dance with male clients at social events. He added that “it’s like the entertainment industry where we’re paid to jump and then move on.”

Two singles from the forthcoming album were released Friday on digital sales and streaming platforms – “It’s Already Eight Late”, which echoes Hip’s influence, and “In the Afterlife,” a shocking contemplation on mortality .

“Taxi Dancers” was produced by Sinclair and John-Angus MacDonald from the alt-rock band founded by Nova Scotia Trews in Kingston, Hip Member. home, which was turned into a temporary studio last summer for the album.

Sinclair will open for the Trews on the next seven tour dates in Ontario, which include stops in Guelph (February 28), Milton (March 6), Brampton (March 7) and Oakville (March 11).

David Friend, The Canadian Press

