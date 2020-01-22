advertisement

An RAC employee who was killed while recovering a broken down van was not following safety procedures at the time, a court learned.

David Stokes of Chellaston died in a collision on the A617 near Rainworth, Nottinghamshire.

advertisement

The 33-year-old man was repairing a broken down vehicle at the time of the incident.

Nottingham Crown Court heard how Gary Kupinskyj, accused of killing Mr. Stokes, used his phone a few minutes before the collision.

The 46-year-old Newark man faces charges of death for dangerous driving and death for reckless driving.

He denies the charges.

The hearing today revealed that Mr. Stokes had failed to move the van to a nearby parking lot before carrying out the work.

Paul Greaney, mitigating, stated that he had not received the appropriate training he had received from the RAC.

He said, “Mr. Stokes had not taken the training he received while caring for a vehicle on a busy road.

“He should have moved the vehicle away from the roadway as soon as possible for his own safety.

Read more

Related Articles

Read more

Related Articles

“He was not following the training he had received.”

Yesterday, the trial official explained how Kupinskyj had placed three bets earlier in the day and one of these horse races started a minute before the June 15, 2018 accident.

Continuing, Alex Young said the Sky Bet app on Kupinskyj’s phone was accessed at 7:15 p.m. and 7:18 p.m. – one minute before the collision.

The prosecution said that the accused had been questioned on several occasions by the police.

Mr. Young said, “He said at the scene that he saw a car ahead of him from the left lane to the right lane, so he got out of the way.”

He was then interrogated again at the police station twice.

“On June 19, he denied being distracted by anything. He denied using his phone. He did not remember seeing hazard lights or hazard lights. “

The prosecution said that Kupinskyj said when he realized it was “too late”. The court learned that he was then interrogated in October when the police entered the accused’s phone.

The trial continues.

.

advertisement