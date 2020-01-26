advertisement

A two-week-old baby died despite the best efforts of surgeons and specialists at Leicester hospitals.

The boy was treated at the East Midlands Congenital Heart Center (EMCGC) at Glenfield Hospital after being diagnosed with a heart defect before birth.

Rescue center staff explained to their parents, who live outside the county, the risks of the surgery and the future.

It is understood that the boy had several “very complex complications” and the procedure was carried out in an attempt to save his life.

During a stenting operation, the baby’s right ventricle was punctured and he then went into cardiac arrest.

Baby in the hospital. Stock Image

CPR was performed and the boy was placed on Ecmo – oxygenation of the extra body membrane – but died a few days later.

The tragic story came to light after members of the county council health review committee spoke of “no events” at Leicester hospitals.

Events are never serious and largely preventable security incidents that should not occur if the available preventive measures are implemented.

The baby has been involved in one of five trust-reported cases in the past 12 months. It has been classified as “a procedure for depositing a foreign object withheld”.

Committee members. who were not aware of all the details, speculated at the meeting about what could be the foreign object left to the child.

After the meeting, LeicestershireLive discovered the heartbreaking details surrounding the incident.

A report with limited information on the incident indicates that part of a guide wire used during the operation was kept while doctors were fighting to save the boy’s life.

Investigations since the incident have confirmed that never happening has not contributed to the baby’s death.

Professor Frances Bu’Lock is a pediatric consultant cardiologist at EMCHC, who is expected to relocate from Glenfield Hospital to the Royal Medicare in Leicester after a campaign to save him.

She said, “It was a tragic case with a tragic outcome.

“There was a mistake made while caring for this baby and confidence will come from it, but that did not contribute to his death.”

Professor Bu’Lock told LeicestershireLive that it is not unusual for babies to be sent to EMCHC across the country to give them the best chance.

“We regularly see patients from other areas, this is sometimes due to the expertise and staff that we have here, and sometimes to other cardiac centers without capacity.

“We are very proud of the work we do here and have fantastic results for patients and babies who, without our help, would die.

“Unfortunately, it doesn’t always work. We do what we can, but it’s not always enough, you can’t fix everything.

Glenfield Hospital

“It’s a difficult side of this role, I have a card on my desk of the family of a teenage girl whom I have looked after for many years. She recently died and her parents wrote to me.

“It is not easy, but knowing that they were as comfortable as a parent who has lost a child could be with the result comforting me too.

“Then there are the rewards when it goes the way we hope it will. The vast majority of the patients we treat grow up and live healthy or relatively healthy lives.

“The reality is that there are children alive today who would not have been without what we are doing here, you are getting a real hit.”

“When you see a patient who started life with chances against him in his teens or adulthood, it’s incredibly rewarding and that’s why we do what we do.”

LeicestershireLive asked for more information on the other events that never happened in Leicester hospitals – which include two cases of “bad site surgery”.

