advertisement

A Derbyshire man died tragically after struggling with alcohol dependence for years.

Neil Lakin, 61, had a history of alcoholism but had given up drinking a few months before his death.

advertisement

Mr. Lakin, originally from Swadlincote, unfortunately died on July 21 of alcohol-related conditions.

An investigation has come to light that Mr. Lakin has been drinking heavily since his retirement and subsequent emigration to Spain.

He had become a permanent resident of the country but returned regularly to his family home in Swadlincote.

Derby Coroner Court has been advised that his drinking will begin “in the morning and continue until evening for many years”.

The 61-year-old man was hospitalized at the Royal Derby Hospital in May 2019.

Investigation has revealed that he was treated at the liver clinic in May, where he was diagnosed with liver disease.

After treatment, he returned to Spain but his deteriorating health forced him to return to the United Kingdom.

Speaking briefly during the investigation, Mr. Lakin’s brother Andrew Lakin said that his brother trusted the treatment available here.

On July 11, Mr. Lakin was admitted to the emergency room at the Royal Derby Hospital following a collapse in his kitchen.

He had stayed with his mother, which he would do on his regular return to the UK, as he did not own property here.

The 61-year-old man suffered from dizziness, an inability to sleep and low blood pressure.

Once in hospital, Mr. Lakin had a “reduced consciousness” due to the severity of his liver disease.

The investigation was informed that he had fallen in and out of consciousness in the coming days.

Unfortunately, in the early hours of July 21, the investigation was told that his “health had deteriorated” and he died.

In her closing remarks, Assistant Coroner Sabyta Kaushal confirmed that this was an alcohol-related death.

She added that in the case of people with alcoholism, “you stop and hope you did it at the right time”.

Ms. Kaushal offered her sincere condolences to the family.

.

advertisement