An inspirational teacher who was loved by former students and staff at a Derby school was secretly battling depression before he died, according to an investigation.

The death of former professor Ian Seddon shocked the Chellaston Academy in the summer of last year.

Mr. Seddon, who was the school’s second principal for six years, died on August 5.

Now an investigation has heard how Mr. Seddon, 51, was battling mental health issues before his death and has said nothing to his family, reports The Liverpool Echo.

He first voiced his concerns when he left the WhatsApp family group and deleted his profile photo early in the morning.

And when he didn’t come later to help a friend decorate his house in the morning, his mother went to see him.

He was then found dead in the bedroom of his apartment in Wigan. A post-mortem discovered that he had traces of methamphetamine, known as crystal meth, and alcohol in his system.

Mr. Seddon left the Chellaston Academy in 2005, but the school said he had played a major role in developing his sixth form during his stay there.

In a tribute to his life on Facebook, alumni described Mr. Seddon’s teaching as “incredible”, one of whom said he was still a “happy ray of sunshine”.

Ian Seddon has spent many years teaching at the Chellaston Academy

(Image: Victoria Wilcox)

The Bolton Coroners’ Court learned that Mr. Seddon’s family did not know he was struggling with mental health issues, for which he had sought help from his general practitioner.

His relatives said they had no idea he had taken crystal meth and questioned the impact it could have on his mental state.

However, coroner Rachel Syed said that there was no evidence to suggest that the medication altered her mood.

Dr. Andreas Gerlach of Marus Bridge Practice said that Mr. Seddon had a history of mixed anxiety and depression and that he was prescribed sleeping pills.

The week before his death, Mr. Seddon stayed with a friend in Suffolk. When he returned, he would have been in a good mood.

At 4 p.m. the day before his death, he went to visit his mother Catherine. The couple discussed upcoming birthdays and a planned trip to Jerusalem.

At that time, there was nothing to indicate that he had mental health problems. And around 10 p.m., Mr. Seddon sent a message to one of his sisters without any sign of a problem.

The first sign that something was wrong happened at 1:15 a.m. when he left the WhatsApp family group and deleted his profile photo.

He had arranged to visit a friend’s house at 10 a.m. to help him with painting and decorating.

When he did not show up, his friends and family became worried.

Mr. Seddon’s mother went to her apartment at the Trencherfield Mill on Heritage Way in Wigan and let herself in with a spare key.

He was later found hanged.

Paramedics declared Mr. Seddon dead at the scene.

The investigation heard two “farewell notes” left at the scene – one to his mother and the other to the rest of the family telling them how much he loved them and asking them to “remember all the happy times “.

Paying tribute to her son, Seddon said: “He was a smart, fit and healthy man.

“Ian was happy and adorable to be there. He had everything to expect from life.

“He will be missed by everyone whose life he touched.”

Pathologist Dr. Stephen Wells called the cause of Mr. Seddon’s death “hanging”.

He added that crystal meth may have caused him to fall, but that it was not possible to determine if it had influenced his mental state.

Family members questioned the role of drugs in his death.

Ms. Seddon said, “I didn’t know he had taken something like this, I don’t know what happened.

“I wouldn’t be sitting here if he hadn’t taken what he took. It was the descent of the stuff he took, and I will always believe it.

“He had everything for him. He had beautiful friends and was full of life.”

In August, a Facebook article from the Chellaston Academy said: “He (Ian) never had bad words to say about anyone and encouraged staff and students to improve.

“He was a complete ‘cultural vulture’, loving all forms of artistic expression with such a contagious passion.”

