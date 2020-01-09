advertisement

The man from the Orangeburg district sits behind bars after MPs said they found several firearms in the car during the traffic obstruction

Orangeburg, SC (WOLO) – MPs from Orangeburg say a traffic stop would have put 22-year-old Traquan Shivers in prison for illegally carrying a gun and possessing a stolen weapon.

MPs said they replied to a house on Tuesday after reports of gunfire at a house in Eutawville and another shortly afterwards in Vance.

According to testimony, two cars stopped in front of the house at around 9:20 p.m., which they believed was a black four-door Honda. At least two shooters in the apartment are said to have shot into their apartment.

Less than half an hour later, a witness who lived in a Vance house indicated that his house, which contained two bullets, was also shot at. Neither of the residents of both shootings was injured.

About an hour later, while looking for the two cars in question, MPs said they saw a car that matched a description given by one of the witnesses when they discovered a car that was found on Highway 15 (west from Eutawville) drove. MPs said they followed the car onto Lodge Hall Road, where authorities said the car was traveling at 80 miles an hour.

According to a report released by the police, it smelled not only of marijuana, but also of guns and ammunition when they finally hit the car. MPs said they found a stolen AR-15 rifle that the authorities reported had been missing by a man in Orangeburg last year. The MPs said they also found a drum magazine and a replacement magazine, in addition to a fully loaded 9mm pistol, several pairs of gloves, black masks and a bulletproof camo vest.

Authorities say the Honda driver was charged, but would only describe his indictment as an “alcohol law violation.”

Sheriff Ravenell said, “I will not tolerate that.”

“These two weren’t the shooters that night, but they tried to join in. I saw three cannons out there that prevented us from shooting someone or someone’s house. They don’t think we’re serious. But for those who do this, you’re next … I stood there that night thinking that these people don’t even notice if they’re hurting someone or making it worse, that’s it. Their life is over and they have it Another family’s life ruined. “

