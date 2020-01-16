advertisement

Motorists left furious after being caught in long delays due to two sets of roadworks at the Swarkestone Bridge. They were warned that they would face another five weeks of disruption.

An accident on the old bridge saw temporary traffic lights come on while repairs were being made to the roadway – at the same time, work began on the road leading to the bridge to replace a gas line.

The two sets of lights caused major tail lifts for drivers, especially Monday and yesterday, January 13 and January 14, with long tail lifts of 30 minutes. The bridge crash occurred on Saturday.

Now the gas network company Cadent has said that its roadworks and temporary traffic lights will be there for five weeks on the busy South Derbyshire road from the Bonnie Prince roundabout as it replaces a gas.

The road will be a single lane with temporary lights from Monday January 20 to Saturday February 22.

Drivers caught up by delays this week said morning and night rush hours were a nightmare.

One said, “Two sets of lights were just a nightmare. I understand the accident, which needs to be fixed, but under these circumstances, they could not have stopped the gas work for a day or two. “

This morning, the impasse on the deck eased, as scaffolding is now in place around the damaged wall until it can be repaired properly.

Cadent said his work on the road to the bridge had been scheduled before the accident and that the timing was “unfortunate”.

The main gas pipeline is under construction to strengthen the gas supply needed due to increased housing and retail development in the area, the firm said.

A spokesperson said: “Our work started on Monday January 13 and should last until February 22.

“With considerable growth recently in the region, and more planned for the future, there has been a great development of housing and retail. We need to strengthen our gas network to ensure that the gas supply can meet this increased demand.

“Our main gas line runs under Swarkestone Road, so an interruption while we were doing the work was always going to be inevitable. We have been liaising with the local authorities’ highways team and Highways England to plan the works for now and our team moved in on Monday.

“Until Monday, January 20, you can still travel back and forth, but expect to see traffic lights controlling the movement of vehicles around the work area.

“From January 20 to February 22, the road will be closed in the direction of Swarkestone only and a detour will be in place. This does not affect motorists traveling in the direction of Chellaston.

“The diversion will add considerable time to journeys, which we know is far from ideal, and hope people understand that this is a job necessary to maintain safe and reliable gas supplies in the region . “

“Notice boards have been installed on the site since before Christmas.

“Unfortunately, there is also a traffic accident on the Swarkestone bridge – unrelated to our work. This necessitated another set of traffic lights near ours, with additional ripple effects and disturbances. “

