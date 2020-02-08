advertisement

Traffic calming measures caused by a serious accident that closed a main road for eight hours will be implemented next month.

Speed ​​cushions will be installed on the A915 Largo to Lundin Links road, six months after a tractor and trailer were stabbed in a bend and plowed into a house.

While the driver escaped serious injury while rushing out of a vehicle window, locals said the crash was the latest in a series of incidents, many of which were caused by people driving too fast.

The advisers called for immediate action on measures to slow traffic on the busy road, which will be one of the main routes to and from next year’s Open Golf Championship.

Temporary traffic lights have been in place since the September accident and many people were satisfied with the results, which forced drivers to slowly move in single file along a dive and into a sharp turn.

However, council officers feared that the continuation of the fires would lead to a network lockout in the summer when the roads are busier.

A review and consultation was carried out and members of the Levenmouth Regional Committee agreed that retarders should be installed.

Labor counselor Colin Davidson said he believed the move would solve the problem.

“Lots of people are jumping off the lights,” he said.

“Some people say they are happy but many people in the village say that traffic goes through red lights.

“If traffic builds up at the height of summer, people will not be able to stop at local stores to pick up a roll or something.

“We don’t want to bankrupt these people and we have to look at the village as a whole.”

The September accident caused major disruption after the tractor crashed into railings and plunged into the basement of a house.

It came to rest on gas lines and specialized recovery, which involved gas engineers cutting the sidewalk to isolate the supply, was necessary.

