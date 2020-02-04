advertisement

The last quarter will soon be weighed in an old-fashioned confectionery appreciated by generations.

Burns Sweet Shop on Market Street in St Andrews.

Burns Sweet Shop in St Andrews has to close because its owners say the traditional store is no longer viable.

City dwellers and visitors shared memories of childhood when they heard the news of spending their pocket money on gifts, including salted licorice and sorbet seeds.

Owner Nicola Hazel, whose parents bought the store in the 1970s, said her sad disappearance was a sign of the times.

She thinks the Market Street store must be 60 to 70 years old and was previously known as EG & JD Burns and before that Boyd’s.

A view of Market Street, St Andrews, in 1968.

Confirming the closure, she said, “This decision was really difficult to make.

“Burns has been an integral part of St Andrews for many years and I know that many customers, like me, will remember spending their pocket money to buy candy in the store.

“My father took over Burns with my late mother and she really cared for the store – it was really her baby, so, of course, it’s especially moving for us.

“Unfortunately, it is simply not possible to keep the store as it is and I would like to sincerely thank all of our customers over the years.”

Messages poured in from past and present customers who went to Burns as children and then brought their own children and grandchildren, and Nicola said, “Everyone has said how sad it is. It’s the end of an era. “

Nicola and her husband Owen also own Jannetta Gelateria in South Street, which she says continues to thrive.

It was opened by his great-grandfather Bennett Jannetta as a soft drink and tobacconist in 1908.

Her parents David and Fiona De Angelis expanded the range of ice cream flavors in the late 1960s and 1970s and transformed the store into a modern Italian gelateria.

