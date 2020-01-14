advertisement

The injured Pittsburgh Penguins recently suffered another blow when Jake Guentzel underwent surgery for a shoulder injury. After the 25-year-old left winger paused for four to six months, his absence robbed the penguins of one of their leading goal scorers.

During this season, the penguins sustained an unusually high number of injuries. Güntzel comes to Sidney Crosby, Brian Dumoulin, Justin Schultz and Nick Bjugstad, who are already on the shelf. Evgeni Malkin, Kris Letang, Bryan Rust and Patric Hornqvist also spent long periods in the infirmary.

advertisement

Despite their low-injury squad, the penguins remain on the Eastern Conference playoff table. In addition to Erik Gudbranson’s cost-saving shipping to Anaheim Ducks for the Andreas Martinsen sub-league, General Manager Jim Rutherford has not done any significant business this season.

However, Güntzel’s injury has reportedly prompted Rutherford to look for a replacement.

The Pittsburgh Tribune ReviewSeth Rorabaugh reported that Rutherford confirmed that he had received calls from some rivals, but none of them offered a top six winger. Given the versatility of his wingers, he could chase a right winger if an offer makes sense.

Rob Rossi of The Athletic reported that Rutherford could put Güntzel in the long-term injury reserve, freeing up his $ 6 million annual salary discount to make room for potential trade. He could also use his first choice in this year’s draft as a commercial bait.

Rutherford is expected to target a rental company like New York Rangers player Chris Kreider or Los Angeles Kings player Tyler Toffoli. Both are to become free agents on July 1st. However, TSN’s Bob McKenzie said the penguins GM might prefer to make a hockey trade by delivering a player from his squad to be exchanged for a player signed after this season.

The Pittsburgh Post GazetteJason Mackey suggested that Bjugstad ($ 4 million) or Alex Galchenyuk ($ 4.9 million) could be trading candidates. In addition to Kreider and Toffoli, he also suggested Ottawa’s Senator Center Jean-Gabriel Pageau and winger Brandon Saad from Chicago Blackhawks as trading options.

Like Kreider and Toffoli, Pageau should become UFA this summer. While the center is his primary position, he can also play on the grand piano. Saad will be contracted with an AAV of $ 6 million next season.

In a recently published mailbag segment, Michael Russo of The Athletic reported that he heard the penguins might be interested in Minnesota Wild’s Jason Zucker again. Rutherford tried to trade Phil Kessel for sugar last May. The deal was made by Kessel, who was later shipped to the Arizona Coyotes.

Sugar can play both wings and has signed a $ 27.5 million five-year contract in the second year. It also has a modified no-trade clause that was introduced last July. However, there is no certainty that Wild-GM Bill Guerin intends to move sugar around. It was Guerin’s predecessor who tried to move the winger last year.

Andreas Athanasiou of the Detroit Red Wings could be another goal. Athanasiou is a fast, versatile striker who has scored 30 goals last season. He will be a restricted arbitration free agent this summer. The rebuilding wings could separate from him if they think it will be difficult to sign again.

Since the penguins are still playing well and Crosby will be back in action every day, Rutherford can afford to wait for the retail market to improve. Given his reputation as a wheeler dealer, he is expected to take a significant step before the close on February 24. Until then, one of the above-mentioned trading goals could be skating in a Penguins jersey.

advertisement