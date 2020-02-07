advertisement

Tradies made it thanks to a renovation boom. Almost one in ten reports that they earn more than $ 200,000 a year.

According to a survey by Service Seeking plumbers, concrete builders, builders, carpenters and flooring companies were the top-selling trades.

advertisement

These deals cost up to $ 2,000 for jobs, which often took less than an hour, as the rampant rise in property prices prompted more property owners to take equity out of their properties to fund housing improvements.

MORE: Australia’s cheapest homes for sale are under $ 35,000

The ultimate home for train lovers has a unique converted car space

This affected the supply of handicrafts at a time when many companies were still commissioned with new construction projects, which led to a lack of handicraft professions.

Most operators expect additional income – around 44 percent of those surveyed stated that they forecast “massive growth” in their income over the next 12 months.

Jeremy Levitt, CEO of Service Seeking, said demand for retail businesses will continue to grow as property prices continue to rise.

“Renovations tend to increase when prices go up,” he said. “When prices fell, there was a slump.”

Real estate prices in Sydney rose almost 6 percent in the past three months alone, while prices in Melbourne rose about 5 percent, as CoreLogic data showed.

“It is very difficult to get a tradie at the moment and it is very expensive,” said Levitt. “Some trades work between 12 and 15 hours a day and squeeze small jobs into really big ones.”

Plumber Alex Taskun quit his financial career 10 years ago to become a tradie. He started a company called GT Plumbing and said business was booming.

“December was the busiest time I’ve ever seen,” he said, expecting to make nearly $ 1 million this year.

“I have colleagues who earn $ 500,000 a quarter before spending anything … there’s a lot of work to do.”

Experience has shown that the Tradie result varied somewhat. Most trades that earn more than $ 200,000 a year entered the industry more than 10 years ago.

Those in the early stages of their careers were likely to earn less and could expect to earn between $ 50,000 and $ 80,000.

Licensing deals also exceeded unlicensed workers such as painters and moving companies, who earned an average of about $ 80,000 to $ 85,000 a year. The poorest-paying trades were artisans with average earnings of $ 73,200.

Homeowners in the eastern suburbs of Sydney, in the Hills District and on the northern beaches have particularly high equity reserves to finance renovations due to the recent price hike.

Owners in the Woollahra community who bought their homes over seven years ago typically had equity of approximately $ 660,000, while the average equity in the nearby Waverley council was $ 520,000. In the hills and northern beaches, it was about $ 550,000.

“Trades, like all business people, are opportunistic,” said Levitt. “They may charge a customer a higher amount if they see that it is a large, waterfront property with harbor views. However, if the property is western, the offer is different.”

advertisement