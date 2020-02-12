District councilors bring in business experts to help city traders meet the challenge of the difficult business environment.

Free workshops will be offered in the city which aim to help future entrepreneurs take their first steps in starting a business based in Ashbourne and to coach existing traders on how to increase their income.

The workshops, which begin next month, are being developed by the East Midlands Chamber of Commerce and were organized following a meeting between the district council and the city’s merchants which took place in the fall.

The “Retail Summit” was hosted by Derbyshire Dales District Council chief Garry Purdy in response to a collective appeal for help from Ashbourne businesses struggling in a sales climate retail difficult and worried about the number of store closings.

It is hoped that the workshops will help companies to increase their turnover

Councilor Purdy said, “Our downtown areas are currently facing unprecedented challenges and I wanted to meet with tradespeople in Ashbourne to hear their concerns first-hand.

“As a result, over the past few weeks, we’ve been working with the East Midlands Chamber on a workshop that will help aspiring entrepreneurs get started and give existing retailers the opportunity to hone their display, digital marketing and merchandising skills.” . “

Ashbourne’s Town Team, which was formed following the traders’ meeting, helped start the workshops and Anne Wright, one of its founding leaders, said that was the kind of project they hoped for. be able to work with the board on.

She said: “We are delighted with this very positive initiative to help support our Ashbourne regeneration program.

“We hope this is the first of many joint projects with the Derbyshire Dales District Council to direct new investment and business to Ashbourne.”

The workshops will take place at Ashbourne Town Hall on Thursday 5 March and will be divided into two sessions, morning and afternoon.

The morning session, which will be aimed at aspiring entrepreneurs and includes a workshop introducing participants to self-employment. Students from the Queen Elizabeths Grammar School are also invited to this session, which will showcase all of the first must-haves in business, including legal structures, market research and client identification.

In the afternoon, the focus will be on established retailers with the first session on digital marketing for the main street, including why mobile-friendly websites are so important to local businesses.

There will also be a session in the afternoon on merchandising and the promotion of store fixtures, as well as the best advice.

The morning and afternoon sessions will be led by experienced trainers organized by the Chamber.

Diane Beresford, deputy general manager of the chamber, said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for Ashbourne traders – from experienced professionals to those just starting their journey – to hone their skills and improve their knowledge in order to mitigate challenges and also take advantage of opportunities in a constantly changing business landscape.

“The valuable information gathered by the delegates will help them and their businesses to thrive, which also boosts the local economy and, therefore, the community of Ashbourne as well.”

“This is an opportunity not to be missed.”

To learn more about the sessions, including schedules, visit www.derbyshiredales.gov.uk/ashbourneworkshops

.