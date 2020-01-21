advertisement

The darling of the discount wine world is back.

Two-Buck Chuck has returned to Trader Joe’s for the $ 1.99 price that inspired the nickname.

advertisement

Chuck, aka Charles Shaw, never actually left – but the price of the wines, which are available in both red and white, has risen to $ 2.99 over the years.

According to the Los Angeles Business Journal, the rollback took place last week and applies to all businesses in California.

“We worked with the manufacturer at Charles Shaw to make some packaging improvements to use less glass and make the cork a bit different,” said Matt Sloan, vice president of marketing and product at Trader Joe’s. told the Business Journal. “These cost savings have enabled us to pass most of these savings on directly to customers.”

According to Mercury News Archives, the wine was launched in 2002 when the weak economy prompted many winemakers to cut prices. Chuck stayed at the legendary $ 1.99 level for 11 years. During this time, Trader Joe sold 5 million boxes a year.

Then the price rose to $ 2.49 and most recently to $ 2.99.

The wine made from Californian grapes is made by Fred Franzias Bronco Wine Co. in Ceres near Modesto.

Will the price cut lead to more sales?

Even at $ 2.99, Shaw wines were such a deal that some store employees always do well. “But people are pretty excited,” said one.

advertisement