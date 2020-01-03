advertisement

Civil service unions have warned that there will be a “very volatile working environment” in the coming months unless the government approves a new process to deal with wages and other issues.

Unions representing more than 300,000 civil servants have had preliminary talks with government officials over recent months on “sector negotiations” to try to solve problems in certain parts of the civil service in advance of negotiations that are expected to take place next summer, overall successors to existing ones financial arrangement.

advertisement

However, Kevin Callinan, secretary general of Fórsa, the largest civil service union, said that no final agreement had yet been reached on the establishment of such a sectoral agreement.

Mr Callinan said the Irish Union Congress’ Civil Service Committee had informed the Minister of Public Expenditures, Paschal Donohoe, at a “frank but cordial” meeting before Christmas that they were now “at a crossroads”.

“If we can’t finish this at the beginning of the new year, we’re in a very volatile working environment in the civil service,” Callinan told The Irish Times.

teachers’ strike

He said the unions had informed the minister that the preliminary commitments to set up a sectoral negotiation process “had taken too long and was unacceptable”.

The government is already facing a possible one-day strike by members of the Irish teachers’ union over the two-tier remuneration system in schools in February.

Mr Callinan said that unions believe that a sectoral negotiation process created for the first four months of 2020 would allow issues within certain cost parameters to be discussed, discussed and dealt with, and that this is the negotiation process when negotiating a Contribution would support broader nonprofit agreement in summer.

He suggested topics such as wage differentials for civil servants in recent years – a topic that was particularly relevant to teachers’ organizations as teachers continued to be hired after the economic turmoil during the moratorium – and “other austerity measures, that have been applied unevenly in certain sectors could be considered part of the proposed sectoral negotiation process.

The wages rise

Mr. Callinan argued that wage increases in the private sector now significantly outpaced increases in the supply of public sector workers given the economic growth.

He said the Irish Union Congress recommended that private sector members strive to increase from 3.5 percent to 4.5 percent next year.

Most public sector employees will receive a 2 percent increase next October before the current pay agreement with the government expires in late 2020.

Mr Callinan said he expected public service unions to have a similar goal to that of their counterparts in the private sector when it came to negotiating a new agreement with the government.

He added that the civil service unions could have tried to improve the wage conditions of the current agreement or seek to accelerate the increase under the agreement. However, he said the unions had instead tried to stabilize the current agreement in a way that recognizes the challenges of Brexit and focused with the government on a possible sectoral negotiation process that would produce results when negotiating a broader agreement could flow in.

He said the unions recognized that the government’s budget had been set up last October on the basis of the possibility of a Brexit without an agreement.

However, Mr. Callinan said that the risk of a Brexit without a deal has decreased and “this situation is no longer sustainable”.

advertisement