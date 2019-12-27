advertisement

SYDNEY – The dollar rebounded to a six-month high against the Japanese yen as the Australian dollar climbed to its strongest since July Friday, rising to ease Sino-US trade tensions.

Optimism about the prospects for a Phase 1 trade deal reduced the demand for safer coins like say, but with global currency markets in a state of rest after Wednesday’s Christmas, overall trading activity was more subdued.

Beijing said Wednesday it is in close contact with Washington at a trade agreement signing ceremony, a day after US President Donald Trump said he and Chinese President Xi Jinping will have a ceremony to sign the agreement.

Overnight, the dollar rose to 109.68 yen against the Japanese safe currency, a one-week high and not far from 109.73 yen, its May peak peaked earlier this month. In late Asian trading, the pair was last quoted at 109.50 yen, down 0.1% on the day.

“Although overnight gains in the dollar were partially eroded by dipping Treasury yields following the seven-year float auction, US-China trade optimism has set a steady floor below the dollar,” said Toshinobu Chiba, chief fixed-income portfolio manager at Nissay Real estate management.

“In any case, I do not expect any major movement in the markets today, as trade remains discounted due to the holiday week.”

U.S. Treasury yields fell on Thursday after the Treasury Department sold $ 32 billion in seven-year notes for strong demand. The last 10-year was 1.894%, its lowest level in weeks 1-1 / 2.

The trade-sensitive Aussie dollar reached as high as $ 0.6956 against its five-month high American counterpart.

The recent euro stood at $ 1,1118 against the rise, 0.2% higher on the day.

China’s yuan fell more against the dollar on Friday, under pressure from corporate demand for dollars and speculation of a possible decline in bank reserve requirements ahead of the new year.

Markets debated whether the central bank would lower the cash that banks must hold as reserves any time soon after Prime Minister Li Keqiang said earlier this week the government would consider taking more measures.

The yuan weakened 0.1% in offshore trading to 6,9967 yuan for a dollar.

Elsewhere, Agile trading was trading at $ 1,2993, a shade above pre-Christmas levels, but still below its December 13 peak of $ 1,3514. (Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Stephen Coates)

