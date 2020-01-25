advertisement

Traction operators in Alberta say having blue emergency lights on their vehicles would help drivers pay attention and slow down while working on the side of the road. Executives say amber lights are very common.

Alex Schmidt / Getty Images / iStockphoto

Another near-death experience involving a tow truck driver has renewed the passionate conversation about the safety of truck workers, who are pushing for change to better protect themselves at work.

Following a fatal highway crash Wednesday that left the driver of a semi-truck dead and tow truck Trevor Snyder in shock after being rescued from close-up damage, the debate over allowing blue lights in tow trucks has reopened.

Geoff Tagg, owner of Tagg Extreme Towing and Red Deer in Red Deer, said people are careless when driving the latest truck operators on the side of the road and have no concern for their safety.

“The tow truck drivers are on the same level as the toes or the worms in terms of people. The only people who care about tow truck drivers are tow truck drivers,” Tagg said.

“We just want people to slow down and take it easy, obey the law or withdraw. We also want to go home. We have families. We want to go home, but we are there, setting up life our on line to help other people. “

He has been working in the transportation industry for a decade and said executives are constantly facing dangerous situations. Tagg said he has been less than a foot away from being hit by traffic twice and a car once crashed through his winch line.

“If I hadn’t seen it coming, I would have been cut in half,” Tagg said. “Sometimes we have no more than shoulder and not even shoulder is so wide trying to get someone out of a ditch and people are still beating us.”

Tagg, like many other operators, takes as many precautions as possible, but said there is a lot of public interest in doing better. He said many people are focused on their phones and not as much as they are following traffic laws when passing emergency vehicles with amber lights.

He and Snyder said adding blue lights to their vehicle would be another precaution worth taking, however it has not yet been approved by the province despite continued efforts.

Tow truck driver Trevor Snyder escaped injury in a fatal collision on Highway 2 near Innisfail when a semi-trailer truck ended its tow truck at around 11 a.m. Wednesday, January 22, 2020.

Currently, tow truck operators are allowed to use amber lights to warn passersby, however the same colored lights are also used by farmers and in a variety of maintenance-related vehicles and road signs, making the tow trucks indistinguishable.

Adding different colored lights would add an extra layer of security, Snyder said.

His Beiseker-based company, Synder Enterprises, is a partner of the Alberta Motor Association, which supports the proposal to allow blue towing vehicle lights.

The AMA, which represents a significant amount of tow truck operators in the province, pushed for the addition of blue flashing lights to last year’s existing amber headlights citing research that showed blue lights are more easily seen in low-light weather. and bad.

Like Snyder and Tagg, they also mention how common amber lights are and how familiarity is to people who pay less attention.

In 2017, then-MLA Wayne Drysdale, who served as transportation critic for the newly formed United Conservative Party, proposed legislation to allow Alberta truck drivers to use blue and white warning lights. However, Bill 215, the Tow Truck Safety Act, has not moved forward.

That same year, Saskatchewan approved blue lights.

There is currently no legislation before the Alberta Legislative Assembly on this subject.

“Safety is our top priority, including the safety of drivers and truck workers, emergency responders and other road workers,” Transport Minister Ric McIver said in a statement.

“We are actively looking at ways to improve safety on Alberta’s roads and will consider a range of options as we monitor research and best practices from other jurisdictions.”

McIver’s office would not confirm whether they would consider a bill similar to the Tow Truck Safety Act.

Meanwhile, MLA Rod Loyola, the New Democratic Party’s transport critic, said McIver should take on the work previously studied by the NDP government and consider a pilot project.

Under Alberta’s traffic laws, all drivers must slow down to 60 km / h or slower in the adjacent lane when passing an emergency vehicle with its headlights, which includes tow trucks.

