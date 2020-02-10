advertisement

Tracee Ellis Ross shone in gold from head to toe on the red carpet of the Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2020 in Los Angeles.

The “black” star wore a shiny gold Zuhair Murad dress with a deep neckline and cape. Ross had a pair of gold strappy sandals on her feet that matched her dress. The actress completed her look with Jennifer Meyer earrings.

Tracee Ellis Ross

CREDIT: Anthony Harvey / Shutterstock

Olivia Wilde wore a black Fendi dress with long sleeves and a low neckline. The heel-hiding dress of the winner of the Independent Spirit Award 2020 was characterized by sparkling details on the chest and bottom of the bodice.

Olivia Wilde

CREDIT: Jason Merritt / Shutterstock

Sofia Vergara looked chic in a trumpet-shaped black dress with sparkling decorations. The actress “Modern Family” was set with diamonds and wore her hair down.

Sofia Vergara

CREDIT: Anthony Harvey / Shutterstock

In the meantime, Jessica Alba sparkled in a strapless dress by Atelier Versace that was cut low with fringes on the skirt. The founder of Honest Co. was equipped with a silver clutch.

Jessica Alba

CREDIT: Matt Baron / Shutterstock

Other red carpet arrivals include Katherine McPhee, Sarah Paulson, and Rashida Jones. The stars are expected to continue arriving at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party throughout the night.

